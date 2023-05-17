Tony Parker tweets a picture of young Victor Wembanyama wearing his jersey

NBA legend Tony Parker tweeted out his support for fellow Frenchman Victor Wembanyama. Parker shared a photo of a younger Wembanyama wearing his San Antonio Spurs jersey.

San Antonio won the draft lottery on Wednesday, and Wembanyama, who is considered a generational talent, is expected to be the first pick on June 22. Parker, a six-time All-Star, won four champinships with the Spurs.

(via Tony Parker tweeted a picture of Wemby wearing his jersey as a kid after San Antonio won the draft lottery(via @tonyparker Tony Parker tweeted a picture of Wemby wearing his jersey as a kid after San Antonio won the draft lottery 👏(via @tonyparker) https://t.co/PuTDW93sIt

“Yesss he’s going to the Spurs. So proud of you!” Parker tweeted.

Teams have been salivating over the talents of the 7-foot-4 player for years. Wembanyama is expected to be a franchise player immediately. He possesses the size to tower over most on the court. He also has a smooth jumper and can shoot from 3-point range. Despite his size and length, he also has guard-like handles.

Wembanyama is also a force on defense. He is a great rim protector and has the athleticism to be an effective shot blocker.

French players in the NBA

The Spurs have plenty of experience with French players. Parker, of course, played 17 of his 18 seasons with San Antonio, winning four titles.

Parker’s countryman, Boris Diaw, also played for the Spurs. Diaw played with the Spurs from 2012-16. He was a part of the 2014 championship team with Parker.

There are six active players drafted from France in the league, including Frank Ntilikina. The others are Rudy Gobert, Nicolas Batum, Evan Fournier and Theo Maledon. Clint Capela is Swiss but was drafted out of France.

5'10" Kylian Mbappé links up with 7'5" Victor Wembanyama for the NBA draft lottery(via @NBAFRANCE 5'10" Kylian Mbappé links up with 7'5" Victor Wembanyama for the NBA draft lottery 😳🤝(via @NBAFRANCE)https://t.co/vnBnux1Lm7

If Wembanyama goes No. 1, he will be the highest drafted player from France in league history. Thirty-four players from French teams have been drafted in NBA history. Eighteen went in the first round, and 16 were taken in the second. Six French players were drafted in the past 10 years.

The Spurs also have had success developing other international talent. Manu Ginboli became a Hall of Famer from Argentina during his time in San Antonio. Spaniard Pau Gasol also played on the Spurs, and Brazilian Thiago Splitter had successful years in San Antonio.

Wembanyama may also be used as a piece to attract veteran free agents to the Spurs this offseason. The Spurs have tons of cap space to acquire players to assist Wembanyama in year one.

