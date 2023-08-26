“Too good for FIBA lol”: Fans in awe of one-man wrecking crew Luka Doncic after 37-point night against Venezuela in World Cup opener 

Fans who have watched Luka Doncic's game in the last few seasons know he can create spectacular moments on the basketball court. His incredible performance against Venezuela in the FIBA World Cup opener solidifies what he can do.

During the tournament's first game, Doncic erupted for 37 points, which had fans going wild, praising the young Slovenian for another incredible personal performance that helped his team secure a 100-85 victory.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Fans took to Twitter and had these to say about his performance:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Fans are enamored with his offensive game. He is one of the few players who demands so much attention on the court from defenses, and he will undoubtedly continue to be a threat in the World Cup. He is already one of the best scorers at the age of 24.

When is Slovenia's and Luka Doncic's next matchup in the FIBA World Cup?

Luka Doncic on the court for Slovenia

Fans anticipating another stellar performance from Luka Doncic don't need to wait too long. Slovenia will take on Georgia at the Okinawa Arena in Okinawa, Japan, on August 28.

This will be an exciting matchup as both teams won their first games in dominating fashion. Both teams shot efficiently in their respective opening games, with Georgia making 47% of their field goals and Slovenia converting 59%.

Both team's three-point shooting looks identical, with Georgia hitting on 36.8% and 39.3% by Doncic's team. However, the Georgians have an edge in rebounding as they already have 48 rebounds in their first game, while Slovenia only grabbed 39.

Fans can expect high energy and efficient shooting from both teams as they look to go undefeated in the first two games.

Also read: Who is Luka Doncic's teammate Mike Tobey? Exploring the Slovenian-American's heritage.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)