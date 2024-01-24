“Too many European’s to beat up”: NBA fans share hilarious takes on Draymond Green's exclusion from Team USA’s Olympic pool

Draymond Green reportedly isn't among the 40+ players that Team USA basketball coaches are trying to widdle down for the summer Olympics. After a disappointing outing in the FIBA World Cup last summer, many are looking at the upcoming Olympic games as the rebirth of the Redeem Team.

As the team pursues gold, Draymond Green won't be with them.

With players like LeBron James, Steph Curry, and Kevin Durant all eager to take USA Basketball back to its former glory, the roster selection includes big names. In addition to the previously mentioned big three, younger players like Anthony Edwards and Tyrese Haliburton are also under consideration.

On the heels of a report listing the players under consideration, Team USA Managing Director Grant Hill explained why Draymond Green isn't on the list. As he explained, despite Green playing an integral role in Team USA's success in 2016 and 2021, his recent troubles are too troublesome.

In an interview with USA Today, Hill explained:

“We all understand and certainly have great respect and sensitivity to this particular period in his career and he's working through some things both on and off the court. ... We just didn't feel that playing over the summer gives him the best opportunity to do what he needs to do.”

Fans were quick to react to the news, sharing their reactions. Check out some of the best below!

Looking at the players who could replace Draymond Green for Team USA at the Olympics

With reports indicating that Draymond Green isn't being considered as part of the player pool for Team USA, the focus now becomes who can fill his role. As Grant Hill and many members of the NBA community indicated, Green played an integral role in the 2016 and 2021 team's success.

Given his tenacious defense and ability to lead a team both on and off the floor, what he brings to the table will be hard to replicate.

Several names jump out as players who could replace him. For example, on the court, Bam Adebayo has much of the same veteran experience as Green, while also being able to guard all five positions.

When it comes to being a vocal leader, Adebayo lacks the same leadership traits as Draymond Green. When it comes to leadership, in addition to LeBron James, there's another player who can impact a game both on the court and in the locker room: Jimmy Butler.

A player who many believe embodies the competitive spirit of Michael Jordan could be a great fit for the squad. With a 2016 Olympic gold medal of his own, the opportunity to play for Team USA again could be a perfect match.

With roster selections likely to be finalized this spring, it will be interesting to see how things play out and whether Team USA is able to reclaim their podium spot.

