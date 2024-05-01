"Too old for this s**t": Comedian Jon Stewart reacts to his viral picture after Tyrese Maxey's long-range bomb crushed Knicks fans' hearts

Comedian Jon Stewart had a front row seat to Tyrese Maxey’s 46-point performance on Tuesday. Being a New York Knicks fan, it’s only safe to assume that Stewart didn’t enjoy Maxey’s stellar night that gave the Philadelphia 76ers a 112-106 OT win.

A screenshot of Jon Stewart’s reaction at the end of regulation time went viral. Maxey had just drained a 35-foot 3-pointer to tie the game 97-97 with nine seconds left on the clock. Jalen Brunson’s two-point attempt was blocked and the game went to overtime. Stewart was clearly not happy by the outcome, and his reaction showcased it.

He took to X, previously Twitter, to share his thoughts:

“Respect to Maxey… But damn… I’m clearly getting too old for this shit.”

Stewart’s reaction was warranted as the Sixers were down by six points with just 25 seconds left in the game. However, Maxey outscored the Knicks 7-1 to force overtime. The whole Madison Square Garden was stunned, as the Knicks wait for Game 6 to confirm their spot in the second round.

Tyrese Maxey said he was trying to “find a way to survive”

Almost every great player has had their Madison Square Garden moment. Michael Jordan had his, so did Steph Curry. The newest entrant to that list was Tyrese Maxey. Down six points with 25 seconds left, Maxey’s heroics extended the series to a Game 6. When he was asked about his thoughts when he took the 35-footer, Maxey said postgame:

“Going through my mind right there was just, find a way to survive.”

Despite struggling through a migraine, Joel Embiid had a triple-double (19 points, 16 rebounds and 10 assists). But it was clearly Tyrese Maxey who deserved all the adulation.

Philly coach Nick Nurse was asked about Maxey’s performance, too. He said:

“I think that considering that our No. 1 option was struggling, for him to say, ‘All right, I got to put this team on my back and go,’ I just kept encouraging him, like, to take his chances, take his shots, make plays. And he certainly did it and got in a rhythm and made a whole bunch of them.”

Maxey’s 46 points were the most by a 76ers player to save elimination. He surpassed Philly legend Allen Iverson’s 44-point outing against the Milwaukee Bucks in 2001. That year, the Sixers reached the finals and lost to the LA Lakers.

After being down 3-2, Tyrese Maxey and Co. will hope they can replicate the 2001 Sixers’ performance and do one better to win a title this postseason.