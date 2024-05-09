"Took his city fr" - NBA fans believe Jalen Brunson has passed Carmelo Anthony as the better Knicks star after playoffs milestone

Jalen Brunson has the New York Knicks two wins away from their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2000. Brunson has put up historic numbers this postseason, leading some NBA fans to believe that he might be a better Knicks star than Carmelo Anthony.

Brunson is averaging 35.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 8.1 assists in this year's playoffs so far, while shooting 45.7% from the field. He has also surpassed Anthony for points in the playoffs as a Knicks player. He already has 591 points, while the 10-time All-Star only scored 589 for New York in his career.

Anthony took the Knicks to the postseason three times, losing twice in the first round and taking the team to the Eastern Conference semifinals in 2013. Brunson, on the other hand, is in his second Eastern Conference semifinals with the Knicks.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

NBA fans reacted to the stats about Jalen Brunson having more playoff points than Carmelo Anthony as a New York Knicks player. Some even believe that Brunson might have surpassed Anthony's status as a legend for the franchise.

"Took his city fr," one fan wrote.

"Jalen really already surpassed Melo as a New York Knick," another fan commented.

"Brunson is the greatest Knicks player since Ewing," a fan claimed.

Expand Tweet

Other fans pointed out Carmelo Anthony's misery in terms of the franchises he played for like Nikola Jokic doing more for the Denver Nuggets and Jalen Brunson accomplishing more for the New York Knicks.

"Damn, Jokic erased Melo's legacy with the Nuggets and now Brunson gonna do the same with the Knicks," one fan remarked.

"Melo ain't getting a jersey anywhere," a fan wrote.

"Jokic and this man doing sum crazy work to Melo's legacy," another fan commented.

Jalen Brunson shakes off injury, leads Knicks to 2-0 series lead over Pacers

The New York Knicks hosted the Indiana Pacers for Game 2 of their Eastern Conference semifinals on Wednesday night. The game was close in the first period when Jalen Brunson exited late in the quarter due to a foot injury. He missed the rest of the first half as the Pacers took a 10-point lead.

Brunson returned to the game at the start of the third quarter and immediately changed the momentum in the Knicks' favor. He helped the team outscore Indiana 36-18 in the third quarter before taking over in the final period to get the 130-121 lead.

The one-time All-Star finished with 29 points and five assists as the Knicks take a 2-0 lead heading into Games 3 and 4 in Indiana. But the Knicks were lucky to have Brunson back in the second half and it's unclear what is his status for the next game on Friday.