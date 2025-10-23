"Took a lot for me to get over" - Allen Iverson comes clean on leaving football after profane warning from Hall of Fame coach

Allen Iverson is one of the greatest players to not win a championship during his NBA career. Off the court, the Philadelphia 76ers legend was a cultural icon who defined the modern basketball culture.

On the court, he was the most lethal offensive player on the court. He went up against a prime Shaquille O'Neal in 2001 and snatched the MVP award from him. However, "The Answer" was once dedicated to football, and he wanted to pursue a career in the NFL instead of the NBA.

Iverson made a guest appearance on the "New Heights with Jason & Travis Kelce" podcast on Wednesday. During his appearance, the Sixers legend talked about Amazon Prime's bio-documentary based on him and more.

During one segment of the episode, Allen Iverson talked about his love for football, and how he wanted to have a professional career in it, but later, he recalled the conversation he had with Hall of Fame coach John Thompson on St. Anthony High School's basketball which changed his mind.

"It took a lot for me top get over not being able to play football, but it all ended one day when I talked to St. Anthony's ex-coach Thompson and asked him if I could play football, could I try out for the team," Iverson said. (Timestamp: 1:11:30)

"I never thought about going in football again after what he said. He basically said, "don't ever come to me with nothing like that, no nonsense like that, never again." It helped me... I always remained a big football fan."

The show's hosts, Jason and Travis Kelce, burst out in laughter after hearing the incident.

Allen Iverson reveals his favorite NFL team and football players

Later in the podcast, Travis Kelce asked Allen Iverson to name his favorite NFL team, the football players he loved watching while growing up.

"I have been a cowboy," Iverson said. "Definitely Deion [Sanders], Obviously Troy Aikman, I love Troy Aikman, Walter Payton, Tony Dorsett, and the list goes on and on. I love so many football players because I love the sport." (Timestamp: 1:13:42)

Later, Allen Iverson praised Travis Kelce for the way he plays in the league. He compared him to NFL legend Shannon Sharpe and explained how Kelce is playing like a wide receiver at the tight end position, just like Sharpe.

Kelce accepted the praise and joked that he and Sharpe both had great quarterbacks who made it possible for them to play that way.

