Top 15 Best Basketball Movies: Ranking hoops movies from Coach Carter to White Men Can't Jump

Basketball movies have become very popular over the last few decades. Take a look at a list of the 15 best basketball movies, including some well-known classics as well as less heralded films.

The #1 ranked basketball movie: He Got Game (1998)

He Got Game stars Denzel Washington and Ray Allen and directed by Spike Lee. While the film stars Allen, an eventual Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer, Kobe Bryant was originally sought out for the role, however, he declined to work on improving in the offseason. Furthermore, several NBA stars make cameos in the film.

The plot is centered around Washington's character, Jake Shuttlesworth, and Allen's character, Jesus Shuttlesworth. Jake is in prison for accidentally killing his wife and is paroled in an attempt to convince his son, the top prospect in the country, to play for the governor's alma mater.

#2: Hoop Dreams (1994)

Hoop Dreams follows William Gates and Arthur Agee, two African-American high school athletes. Gates and Agee are from impoverished communities, however, they are recruited to play basketball at a predominantly Caucasian school. Filmmakers followed both student athletes throughout their high school career as they attempted to make their NBA dreams a reality.

#3: White Men Can't Jump (1992)

White Men Can't Jump stars Woody Harrelson and Wesley Snipes as streetball hustlers. While they start out as rivals, the two eventually form a friendship and business partnership.

#4: Coach Carter (2005)

Coach Carter is based on the true story of Ken Carter, portrayed by Samuel L. Jackson. Carter suspended his entire team in 1999 for poor grades despite the team being undefeated at the time.

#5: Air (2023)

Air is another true story that focuses on Nike's pursuit of Michael Jordan ahead of his rookie season. It has an ensemble cast that includes Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, Jason Bateman, Chris Tucker, Marlon Wayans and Viola Davis. The film revolves around Sonny Vaccaro's insistence on using the entire basketball budget on Jordan.

Basketball movies #6-10: Space Jam (1996), Hoosiers (1986), Above the Rim (1994), The Redeem Team (2022), Love & Basketball (2000)

Space Jam features Michael Jordan, alongside Bugs Bunny and the Looney Tunes, as he attempts to help them win a basketball game to prevent them from being enslaved. Hoosiers stars Gene Hackman and is inspired by Milan High School, the 1954 Indiana State champions.

Above the Rim stars Duane Martin, Tupac Shakur, Marlon Wayans, Bernie Mac and Wood Harris. It focuses on a New York City high school basketball star and his relationship with the community. The Redeem Team is more of a basketball documentary than a basketball movie. It tells the story of the 2008 United States Olympic basketball team and their pursuit of a gold medal.

Love & Basketball stars Sanaa Lathan and Omar Epps, who both attend Crenshaw High School and have been accepted to play for the USC Trojans while falling in love with one another.

Basketball movies #11-15: Uncut Gems (2019), Hustle (2022), Semi-Pro (2008), BASEketball (1998), Uncle Drew (2018)

Uncut Gems features Adam Sandler, LaKeith Stanfield, Kevin Garnett and Julia Fox and revolves around a gambling addict attempting to pay off his debts. Hustle is another basketball movie that features Sandler. He stars as an NBA scout who discovers a talented player, portrayed by Juan Hernangomez.

Semi-Pro stars Will Ferrell, Woody Harrelson and Andre 3000. It revolves around a fictional ABA team, the Flint Tropics, and their attempt to survive the ABA-NBA merger. BASEketball stars South Park creators Trey Parker and Matt Stone, who invent a game that is a combination of baseball and basketball.

Uncle Drew stars Kyrie Irving, returning as the character developed for Pepsi Max ads. Irving, alongside Shaquille O'Neal, Reggie Miller, Chris Webber and Nate Robinson, are cast as old men who participate in a streetball tournament. The film features cameos from several NBA stars from both past and present.

