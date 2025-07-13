"Top 2 point guard of all time" - Jeremiah Fears maps out ambitious career goals in bold statement

New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Jeremiah Fears has a bold goal for his NBA career. Fears' ambition is to finish his career in the conversation for the greatest point guard ever. The consensus GOAT PG is Magic Johnson, though some will choose Steph Curry.
Speaking to ESPN's Dave McMenamin during the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Fears was asked about his goals for his career. The Oklahoma product went with the bold answer and targeted being one of the two greatest point guards in basketball history.
"I would definitely say top two point guard of all time," Fears said. "Just bring a lot to the table and just continue to show everybody what I'm capable of every time I step on the floor. And just focus on the game that's ahead of me."
The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Jeremiah Fears with the seventh pick out of Oklahoma. Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman for the Sooners. He became just the fourth top-seven pick in the last 16 years from Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield and Trae Young.
As for his goal, it's a tall task considering the depth of the all-time point guard rankings. Magic Johnson and Steph Curry have nine NBA championships between them, Isiah Thomas has beaten Magic, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in his prime, while Chris Paul is the greatest court general of his generation.
John Stockton has two unbreakable records in all-time assist and steals, while Gary Payton, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash were legendary playmakers. Oscar Robertson and Jerry West were ahead of their time, and the rest of the field are probably in the Top 75 players ever, like Russell Westbrook, Walt Frazier and Damian Lillard.
Jeremiah Fears gets outplayed by Bronny James in Pelicans' loss to the Lakers
In his first Summer League game on Thursday, Jeremiah Fears finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' 98-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had seven turnovers, six fouls and went 4-for-12 from the field.
Fears wasn't much better on Saturday against Bronny James and the LA Lakers. He put up 15 points on 5-for-21 shooting, with two rebounds and two assists. He had six fouls again, but limited his turnovers to just three points.
On the other hand, Bronny had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals on 5-for-11 shooting for the Lakers.
