"Top 2 point guard of all time" - Jeremiah Fears maps out ambitious career goals in bold statement

New Orleans Pelicans rookie guard Jeremiah Fears has a bold goal for his NBA career. Fears' ambition is to finish his career in the conversation for the greatest point guard ever. The consensus GOAT PG is Magic Johnson, though some will choose Steph Curry.

Ad

Speaking to ESPN's Dave McMenamin during the 2025 NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, Fears was asked about his goals for his career. The Oklahoma product went with the bold answer and targeted being one of the two greatest point guards in basketball history.

"I would definitely say top two point guard of all time," Fears said. "Just bring a lot to the table and just continue to show everybody what I'm capable of every time I step on the floor. And just focus on the game that's ahead of me."

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Ad

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

The New Orleans Pelicans drafted Jeremiah Fears with the seventh pick out of Oklahoma. Fears averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists as a freshman for the Sooners. He became just the fourth top-seven pick in the last 16 years from Oklahoma, following in the footsteps of Blake Griffin, Buddy Hield and Trae Young.

As for his goal, it's a tall task considering the depth of the all-time point guard rankings. Magic Johnson and Steph Curry have nine NBA championships between them, Isiah Thomas has beaten Magic, Larry Bird and Michael Jordan in his prime, while Chris Paul is the greatest court general of his generation.

Ad

John Stockton has two unbreakable records in all-time assist and steals, while Gary Payton, Jason Kidd and Steve Nash were legendary playmakers. Oscar Robertson and Jerry West were ahead of their time, and the rest of the field are probably in the Top 75 players ever, like Russell Westbrook, Walt Frazier and Damian Lillard.

Jeremiah Fears gets outplayed by Bronny James in Pelicans' loss to the Lakers

Jeremiah Fears gets outplayed by Bronny James in Pelicans' loss to the Lakers. (Photo: GETTY)

In his first Summer League game on Thursday, Jeremiah Fears finished with 14 points, two rebounds and two assists in the New Orleans Pelicans' 98-91 loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. He also had seven turnovers, six fouls and went 4-for-12 from the field.

Ad

Fears wasn't much better on Saturday against Bronny James and the LA Lakers. He put up 15 points on 5-for-21 shooting, with two rebounds and two assists. He had six fouls again, but limited his turnovers to just three points.

Expand Tweet

On the other hand, Bronny had 14 points, three rebounds and two steals on 5-for-11 shooting for the Lakers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Juan Paolo David Juan Paolo is a journalist for Sportskeeda who covers the NBA and WNBA. He's been writing about basketball since 2015 and has been with Sportskeeda since 2021.



Juan's allegiance lies with the Golden State Warriors and his journey with the Warriors began with their memorable victory over the Lakers in 2000, and he experienced the successes of the 'We Believe' era and the rise of Steph Curry.



What Juan loves most about basketball is its ability to evoke a range of emotions, from adrenaline-fueled excitement to the highs of victory and the lows of defeat. To ensure complete accuracy in articles, he conducts thorough research before writing his articles.



The Warriors' victories in the 2022 and 2017 championships hold a special place in Juan's memories, as well as iconic moments like Baron Davis' dunk over Andrei Kirilenko and Goran Dragic's performance in the 2010 Western Conference semifinals.



Off the court, Juan enjoys watching football, TV and movies, caring for his numerous cats, and cooking whenever time permits. Know More