Top 3 landing spots for Anfernee Simons if Trail Blazers trades him this summer

The Portland Trail Blazers are reportedly looking to move Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick of this year’s draft to retool their roster. Superstar Damian Lillard has sent feelers that he wants to be traded if the team can’t build a better team around him.

Kevin O’Connor’s report could mean an intriguing summer for the Blazers:

"My league sources say that Portland's interest in building around Lillard is genuine. The front office is exploring deals for the no. 3 pick and it's also open to moving Anfernee Simons.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"Jaylen Brown, Pascal Siakam, or Mikal Bridges would make sense as potential targets via trade, but it's unclear what level of appetite the Blazers have for that kind of trade. Come draft night, they might just pick."

Since Lillard was drafted by the Trail Blazers in 2012, the team’s biggest achievement was reaching the Western Conference Final in 2019. They were swept by the Golden State Warriors that season.

Portland did not even make the play-in tournament and had to shut down Lillard when their season was lost. Rebuilding the roster around him will be their best chance of becoming relevant after missing the playoffs the last two seasons.

Trading Anfernee Simons and the No. 3 pick could be the fastest way to contend for the playoffs. Here are three potential landing spots for Simons:

#3 Brooklyn Nets

The Portland Trail Blazers have been desperately looking for a wing that can defend multiple positions. They acquired Cam Reddish and Matisse Thybulle for this very reason. While both are solid 3-and-D players, they’re not on the same level as Mikal Bridges.

Bridges is a proven elite defender who has blossomed into a legit scoring threat. When given the green light to look for his shots, he has unquestionably become the Nets’ best player on both ends of the floor. Bridges will be a seamless fit beside Damian Lillard.

Brooklyn Netcast @BrooklynNetcast



44 PTS

6 REBS

6 3PM

59 FG%



Mikal is a special special player in this league

Mikal Bridges was magical vs Orlando at the end of the season44 PTS6 REBS6 3PM59 FG%Mikal is a special special player in this league Mikal Bridges was magical vs Orlando at the end of the season 44 PTS 6 REBS6 3PM 59 FG%Mikal is a special special player in this league ⭐️ https://t.co/2NcBXmpRA5

Portland may have to send more than just Simons to pry Bridges from Brooklyn, considering the reported offers the Nets declined during the trade deadline.

Anfernee Simons will easily become the Nets’ best offensive player. If Brooklyn wants to rebuild, he will be a nice core piece to have in the lineup.

#2 Toronto Raptors

The Portland Trail Blazers could also go for someone with proven championship mettle in Pascal Siakam. He has been the Toronto Raptors’ best player over the past few years. If Lillard is injured, he can even become the team’s No. 1 option.

Siakam’s length, experience and savvy will benefit the Blazers’ young roster. Portland, though, would need to move not just Anfernee Simons to get the deal done.

The versatile forward will be playing the final year of his contract with the Raptors. They will be open to the idea of trading him to recoup assets, draft picks, or players such as Simons.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told.



His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself. No extension for Pascal Siakam ahead of tonight’s deadline, I’m told. His current contract runs through 2023-24 and he’ll be extension eligible again next summer (and will be eligible for a super max extension if he makes All-NBA again this season). A bet on himself.

Anfernee Simons’ timeline will just be perfect for Scottie Barnes. The two can become Toronto’s 1-2 punch in the future.

#1 Minnesota Timberwolves

Anfernee Simons, the No. 3 and 23rd picks of this year’s draft and Shaedon Sharpe could be enough to entice the Minnesota Timberwolves to give up Anthony Edwards.

“Ant-Man” and Damian Lillard could form an exciting backcourt that could help carry the Portland Trail Blazers back to the playoffs. “Dame” could also give the baton to Edwards as the team’s franchise player as he ages.

NBA University @NBA_University Man, Anthony Edwards’ performance against Denver was so incredibly special—especially for a 21 year old:



31.6 PPG

60.2 TS%

5.0 RPG

5.2 APG

1.8 SPG

2.0 BPG

Stole a game Man, Anthony Edwards’ performance against Denver was so incredibly special—especially for a 21 year old:31.6 PPG60.2 TS%5.0 RPG5.2 APG1.8 SPG2.0 BPGStole a game

The Minnesota Timberwolves will get two emerging players in Anfernee Simons and Shaedon Sharpe. They could also turn the No. 3 pick into someone like Amen Thompson or Brandon Miller and they get much-needed depth after acquiring Rudy Gobert.

Also read:NBA Rumors: Damian Lillard can be the centre piece to build around for Trail Blazers this season

Poll : 0 votes