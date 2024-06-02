Top 5 2024 offseason targets that significantly upgrade Golden State Warriors

After winning their last NBA title in 2022, the Golden State Warriors have struggled to find the needed form to go deep in the competition, punctuated by missing the playoffs altogether this season. Such has given rise to the need to make roster changes in the offseason in the hopes of having a better footing come the next NBA year.

The Warriors are seemingly aware of the situation they are in, especially with the aging core of Steph Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green, and are on the lookout for possible upgrades who could help their cause.

Below are some of the players that the Golden State Warriors could look at in the offseason.

Five offseason targets that the Golden State Warriors could consider in the offseason

#5. Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray was in a number of trade scenarios this season but nothing panned out. He remained with the Atlanta Hawks as their season ended.

A steady two-way player, he averaged a career-high 22.5 points on top of 6.4 assists, 5.3 rebounds and 1.4 steals this season. Murray should be a good addition to the Warriors especially with the declining play of Thompson and uncertainty of him being with the team next season.

Murray can provide solid play on both ends, much like how Thompson did it in his heyday, while giving the Golden State Warriors a bona-fide go-to guy alongside resident main man Curry.

#4. Clint Capela

Another good prospect for Golden State is Murray's teammate in Atlanta -- Clint Capela (11.5 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.5 blocks per game).

Capela can contribute both offensively and defensively to shore up the frontcourt of the Warriors. Throwing him in the mix with veteran Green and Kevon Looney as well as young players like Jonathan Kuminga and Trayce Jackson-Davis should be an upgrade in itself for Golden State, especially on the defensive end.

#3. Brandon Ingram

Brandon Ingram of the New Orleans Pelicans could be a great addition in addressing the Warriors' shot-creating issues, especially with the struggles of Thompson and Andrew Wiggins of late. 'BI' (20.8 ppg. 5.7 apg and 5.1 rpg) could provide the buckets for the Golden State Warriors while allowing flexibility in the team's frontcourt with his length and versatility.

His presence could eventually lead to Thompson leaving the team. But if the team wants to start preparation for the next chapter with Ingram part of it, it has to live without 'KT'.

#2. Jimmy Butler

Like Ingram, Jimmy Butler of the Miami Heat brings versatility to the Golden State Warriors. The veteran wing player averaged 20.8 points. 5.3 rebounds, five assists and 1.3 steals this season, numbers the Bay Area squad could use in its campaign next season.

More than the stats, Butler has the competitive edge in his game that should give added dimension and possibly stoke the fire in the Warriors late in their dynastic run.

#1. Nic Claxton

The Brooklyn Nets' Nic Claxton should be a solid addition to the Golden Warriors Warriors frontcourt with his defensive presence in the paint.

This season, he went for near double-double numbers of 11.8 points and 9.9 rebounds along with 2.1 blocks. His mobility and length should complement the Warriors' attack on both ends well.