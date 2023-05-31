Top 5 centers who the LA Lakers can sign this summer

Although the LA Lakers acquired Mo Bamba in a trade towards the end of the season, the team was without Bamba for much of the playoffs. As a result, many are expecting the team to look to improve the center position this offseason.

The topic of who they could land has been widely debated among fans and analysts, so let's take a look at five centers the Lakers can sign.

Potential centers for the LA Lakers

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Boston Celtics

#5, Naz Reid

Twenty-three-year-old Naz Reid was an absolute unit before getting injured in March. After the five-star recruit made his way out of LSU, Reid has spent the past four seasons with the Minnesota Timberwolves. Most recently, he had somewhat of a breakout year, averaging 11.5 points and 4.9 rebounds per game.

With Rudy Gobert handling duties at the center position, Reid has limited opportunities to gain playing time.

Indiana Pacers big man Myles Turner

#4, Myles Turner

Myles Turner had been linked to the Lakers. However, he and the Indiana Pacers wound up securing a deal that pleased both sides. Now, after yet another impressive season, Turner will likely continue to find his name in the mix of trade talks.

As a young center who can impact the game regardless of whether or not he has the ball in his hands, Turner could be exactly what the franchise needs.

Xavier Tillman

, Xavier Tillman

Xavier Tillman is fresh off an impressive third year, where he averaged a career-high 1.0 blocks per game. After center Steven Adamas went down late in the season, Tillman found himself getting increased playing time in the postseason.

After LeBron James and the Lakers had the chance to see his game up close, the team could very well be interested in his services.

Chicago Bulls vs. Washington Wizards

2: Andre Drummond

Andre Drummond is fresh off a season with the Chicago Bulls in which he proved that he still has what it takes to compete at a high level. The biggest question regarding Drummond is his stamina given that he came off the bench for Nikola Vucevic in Chicago.

Drummond played a career-low 12.7 minutes per game. However, he's shown he can still put up numbers off the bench.

Bismack Biyombo

#1, Bismack Biyombo

Bismack Biyombo is fresh off a season with the Phoenix Suns where the team came up short of the NBA Finals. Despite that, it feels as though Biyombo's lack of production is more the result of a lack of opportunity rather than skill.

If the Lakers are looking to buy low, Biyombo could present a good investment.

Recommended Video NBA players react to Miami beating Boston and booking a trip to the Finals!

Poll : 0 votes