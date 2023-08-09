Top 5 European Stars who will be representing their countries in the FIBA World Cup 2023

With the FIBA World Cup just two weeks away, the preparations are in full swing, and the qualifiers have determined the final set of teams competing in the Asian tournament.

The recent match between Team USA and Puerto Rico showcased the intense competition underway. After a four-year hiatus, the championship is back, and Spain is determined to defend their title.

While some notable names like Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic might be absent, many other European NBA stars are fervently representing their countries in the 2023 FIBA World Cup.

Here's a glimpse at five European basketball luminaries participating in the event:

5 European Stars in the FIBA World Cup

#5 Lauri Markkanen

The rising superstar from Utah Jazz, Lauri Markkanen is representing his home country Finland at the FIBA World Cup. The first-time All-Star had an exceptional season with the Jazz, outperforming expectations with impressive statistics: 25.6 points, 8.6 rebounds, and a remarkable 60% True Shooting Percentage.

His contribution will undoubtedly boost Finland's endeavor to secure their first championship.

#4 Rudy Gobert

Rudy Gobert had a rough start to last season when Utah underwent significant changes. Despite being traded to the Minnesota Timberwolves and potentially taking on a secondary role behind Karl-Anthony Towns, Gobert's performance remained stellar, consistently delivering double-double averages.

As part of Team France, Gobert, along with fellow stars like Nicolas Batum and Evan Fournier, carries high hopes for success in the FIBA World Cup.

#3 Dennis Schroeder

Dennis Schroeder had a renaissance last season, contributing significantly to the Lakers' resurgence during the latter half of the season. Despite forgoing a guaranteed sum with the Lakers, he returned to play an instrumental role in their journey to the conference finals.

Schröder's prowess on the court has always been impactful for Germany, and his signature pick-and-roll play is set to make its mark in the upcoming tournament.

#2 Kristaps Porzingis

After being moved out from the Wizards, Kristaps Porzingis joined forces with the Jays in Boston. The Latvian star has played alongside numerous high-profile names and is now prepared to face them in the tournament. With fellow countryman Davis Bertans by his side, Porzingis is poised to contribute to Latvia's performance, although their progress might be limited in the competition.

#1 Luka Doncic

No surprises here, Luka Doncic tops the list of the most famous European Basketball player from the NBA. Representing Slovenia, Dončić has propelled his nation to prominence since his professional debut. With a remarkable track record, he's set to lead Slovenia's charge against the reigning champions, Spain, with the determination to demonstrate his potential for securing victory.

