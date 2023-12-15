Top 5 fantasy NBA players of the night (Dec. 14) ft. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

With seven games on the schedule, several top fantasy NBA players were on hand to put on a show. Steph Curry, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, James Harden, Nikola Jokic, Anthony Edwards and Luka Doncic were some of the superstars that were expected to see action. Basketball fanatics who don’t play fantasy hoops were just as thrilled to watch their favorite players take the court.

As always, whether one plays fantasy basketball or not, frustration or excitement will follow after every game. For those who saw their top player put on a show, they will be unquestionably elated. The opposite is exactly what happens to those who were disappointed by their picks or bets.

After tonight's outcome, fantasy basketball fans will only be eager to see how their respective teams will perform on Friday.

Here are some of the top fantasy NBA players on Thursday

#5. De’Aaron Fox

De’Aaron Fox is having an All-Star-caliber season. After his breakout campaign last season, he has become one of the most popular NBA fantasy players.

Against the OKC Thunder, “Swipa” didn’t disappoint. He had 41 points, seven assists, three rebounds and two steals. The Sacramento Kings nearly blew a 14-point advantage by coming up with big shots down the stretch. Fox and Keegan Murray’s timely baskets allowed the Kings to eke out the win.

Fox gave fantasy basketball players 56.1 points tonight.

#4. Nikola Jokic

Nikola Jokic is easily a top-notch fantasy NBA player. More often than not, he delivers the goods. Against the Brooklyn Nets, “The Joker” had another reliable outing. The two-time MVP finished with 26 points, 15 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal.

Jokic’s 61.0 fantasy points should make many happy.

#3. Luka Doncic

Like Jokic, Luka Doncic’s ability to stuff the box score makes him one of the most coveted fantasy NBA players. The Dallas Mavericks hosted the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday for a mouthwatering matchup.

“Luka Legend” had another spectacular night, finishing with a game-high 39 points, to go with 13 assists, six rebounds and two steals. The Mavs lost the game, but Doncic gave fantasy basketball fans 63.7 points.

#2. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

The OKC Thunder-Sacramento Kings matchup lived up to the hype. All-Star point guards Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and De’Aaron Fox went after each other from start to finish. Fox came out the winner after leading the Kings to a closely-fought victory.

“SGA,” however, had 66.7 fantasy points, 10.6 more than what Fox earned on Thursday. The said stars will remain two of the most popular fantasy NBA players with their respective performances.

#1. James Harden

James Harden probably had the least expected performance among fantasy NBA players. “The Beard” must have made many pleasantly surprised with how he led the LA Clippers to a win over the Golden State Warriors.

Harden had 28 points, 15 assists, seven rebounds, four blocks and one steal. He earned the most fantasy points on Thursday with 69.9.