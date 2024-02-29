Top 5 highlights from the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers ft. LeBron James historic takeover - February 28

The 'Battle of LA' featuring LA Lakers and LA Clippers on Wednesday was the fourth and final matchup of their season series with the Lakers winning the first two and the Clippers winning the prior.

The first clash took place in November last year, with the Lakers securing an overtime victory, followed by a narrow 106-103 win. They faced off again in January, this time with the Clippers emerging victorious.

However, the broader context is the Lakers' playoff aspirations. As the regular season enters its critical phase, they sit 10th in the challenging Western Conference. While the Clippers can withstand a loss, the Lakers face a more pressing situation.

Top 5 highlights from the LA Lakers vs LA Clippers

Here are the top highlights and moments from the marquee matchup between the Pacific rivals:

#5 LeBron James signature chase-down block

In his 21st season, LeBron James continues to defy father time, highlighted by his signature block on Amir Coffey in the first quarter.

The Clippers forward was driving for what appeared to be an easy two points in transition. However, James, with his relentless pursuit, delivered a stunning chase-down block, complemented by Austin Reaves' disciplined defense, who carefully avoided fouling Coffey until James perfectly timed his block.

#4 LeBron James blows past Kawhi Leonard for the slam

LeBron James hit the ground running from the very beginning of the game, showcasing an unmatched level of activity early on.

A highlight moment came when Anthony Davis perfectly anticipated LeBron's cut to the basket. This precise understanding between the two left the Clippers defense frozen, as LeBron emphatically finished the play with a tomahawk slam, underlining their dynamic partnership on the court.

#3 Terance Mann posterizes Anthony Davis

Terance Mann delivered a standout moment thanks to a well-orchestrated play involving Kawhi Leonard and James Harden.

Starting with a handoff from Leonard, Mann then benefited from two consecutive screens set by Harden and Leonard. This strategic play gave Mann the momentum needed as he drove from the wing, leaving D'Angelo Russell trailing.

Despite Anthony Davis' attempt to contest the shot with an outstretched arm, it proved ineffective. Mann elevated and emphatically finished the play with a powerful left-handed jam, showcasing his athleticism and the Clippers' offensive coordination.

#2 Anthony Davis stuffs Kawhi Leonard

Three minutes into the second half, Anthony Davis found himself in a critical defensive position, matched up against Kawhi Leonard on the perimeter.

As Leonard made a move to drive right towards the baseline, Davis showcased his defensive prowess. Absorbing the contact without committing a foul, Davis timed his jump impeccably, denying Leonard's dunk attempt and forcing a jump ball situation. This moment marked Davis's third block of the game, a testament to his significant defensive impact just 23 minutes into the contest.

#1 LeBron James fourth quarter take over

In a stunning display of skill and determination, LeBron James delivered one of his most memorable performances in a Lakers jersey, dominating the fourth quarter with 19 points to outmatch the Clippers, guiding the Lakers to a thrilling 116-112 victory.

Facing a daunting 21-point deficit in the fourth quarter, the Lakers were propelled by LeBron James to secure one of the season's most significant victories. All of the Lakers' starters posted double-digit scores, with LeBron at the forefront.

He concluded the game with 34 points, achieving this on an efficient 13 of 19 shooting from the field and an impressive 7-11 from beyond the arc, complemented by six rebounds and eight assists.

His fourth triple of the quarter elevated his total to 29 points, narrowing the gap to five at 104-99. The fifth three-pointer he sank during the quarter was over Daniel Theis, further closing the deficit to just two points.

Although his attempt at a sixth three-pointer in the period didn't connect, an offensive rebound by AD resulted in a foul and him securing the tie at 106.

D'Angelo, demonstrating clutch composure, nailed a three-pointer with 1:12 remaining, extending the lead to six points following a Harden layup.