Top 5 highlights from Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls ft. Giannis Antetokounmpo's thunderous dunks and 3-point barrage - March 1

The Milwaukee Bucks squared off against the Chicago Bulls on Friday, marking the fourth and final game of their season series. The Bucks, having secured a 133-129 overtime victory in their last meeting on Dec. 11, aimed to clinch the series with a decisive win.

Entering the game on the back of a back-to-back set, Milwaukee visited Chicago, eyeing a fifth consecutive victory with significant implications at stake. Despite recently stringing together several victories, the team had a challenging start, going 3-7 under coach Doc Rivers, with their offensive performance deteriorating further.

Led by Giannis Antetokounmpo, the Milwaukee Bucks took a commanding lead, scoring 33 points in the first quarter. Antetokounmpo contributed 23 points in the first half, propelling the team to a double-digit advantage, 58-44.

Top 5 highlights from Milwaukee Bucks vs Chicago Bulls

Here's a closer look at the top highlights and moments from the Eastern Conference clash between the Bucks and the Bulls:

#5. Jae Crowder beats the buzzer

Damian Lillard skillfully managed the clock, waiting until there were about five seconds left on the shot clock before making his move, thereby limiting the Chicago Bulls' opportunity for an additional shot attempt.

As Lillard drove towards the basket, he drew multiple defenders, creating an opening for a cross-court pass from the right wing to the left corner. Jae Crowder received the pass and nailed an open three-pointer to close out the first half.

#4. Giannis Antetokounmpo with a no-look pass

Giannis Antetokounmpo delivered a stellar performance in the first half, shooting an impressive 61.5% from the field. Not only did he score efficiently, but he also leveraged the attention he drew from defenders to involve his teammates.

On one notable play, Antetokounmpo executed a swift between-the-legs move to get Alex Caruso to shift his stance, then attacked his right side, drawing Nikola Vucevic in the process.

In a display of both skill and strategic time-saving, he then made a no-look, behind-the-back pass to Brook Lopez, who sank one of his seven 3-pointers of the first half.

#3. Giannis Antetokounmpo's elite footwork

The league's leading scorer in the paint opened the game with Alex Caruso assigned to guard him.

Without hesitation, he chose to initiate his attack from the high post, methodically backing down Caruso until he executed a spin move and drove past both Caruso and Coby White's futile attempt to contest, finishing with a powerful two-handed slam.

#2. Giannis Antetokounmpo hammers it down over Andre Drummond

Giannis Antetokounmpo maintained his dominance over any defender the Chicago Bulls attempted to use against him, this time overpowering their center, Andre Drummond.

Drummond found himself unable to contend with Antetokounmpo's finesse, as the "Greek Freak" swiftly maneuvered past him to execute a reverse dunk, showcasing his unmatched agility and skill.

#1. Giannis Antetokounmpo's pull-up 25-footer

The two-time MVP, often underrated this season for his shooting capabilities, has demonstrated significant improvement shooting over 40% from beyond the arc in February. In the second quarter, Antetokounmpo nonchalantly dribbled up to the Bulls' 3-point line. Anticipating his powerful drive, the defense chose to give him space.

Seizing the opportunity, he launched a technically proficient jumper, netting his second 3-pointer of the night. This added three points to his impressive total of 46, on an astounding 72.7% shooting from the field.

The Bucks finish their season series with the Bulls 3-1 after Friday night's 113-97 win.