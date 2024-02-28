Top 5 highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics ft Jayson Tatum’s ferocious slam (February 27)

The Philadelphia 76ers battled their longtime rivals, the Boston Celtics, for the fourth and final time this season on Tuesday. Philadelphia was without Joel Embiid and Robert Covington and had to beat the Celtics on the road. Sixers coach Nick Nurse counted on Tyrese Maxey to try and drag the team to victory.

Despite their significant advantages, Boston couldn’t get away from their stubborn visitors. Maxey kept them in the game with 17 first-half points with superb backing from the bench. The 76ers couldn’t be any happier with how they competed in the first 24 minutes.

Slowly but steadily, the Boston Celtics began to impose their will on the Philadelphia 76ers. Boston’s bench continued to be anemic but the starters got the job done. Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum led the way by combining for 60 points in the game. The superstar duo pushed Boston to an emphatic 117-99 win in the end.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Top 5 highlights from Philadelphia 76ers vs Boston Celtics

#5 Tyrese Maxey shakes off Derrick White for a 3-pointer

Tyrese Maxey versus Derrick White was one of the biggest sub-headings in the game between the Philadelphia 76ers and Boston Celtics. It pitted one of the NBA’s best scorers against one of its best defenders. Early in the game, Maxey got the better of White with a nifty between-the-leg dribble before pulling up and hitting a triple.

Expand Tweet

#4 Ricky Council IV follow-up slam

Maxey didn’t score it this time but Ricky Council IV finished the job for him. The All-Star guard drove between Jayson Tatum and Sam Hauser before hoisting up a floater that was just a little short. After the ball bounced, Council jumped over everyone for a follow-up dunk

Expand Tweet

#3 Kristaps Porzingis’ version of a follow-up dunk

After Ricky Council IV did his, Kristaps Porzingis showed his version of that type of dunk. Boston Celtics All-Star Jaylen Brown drove past Kelly Oubre Jr. and Tobias Harris for a wide-open layup but banked it a little too hard off the board.

Expand Tweet

Porzingis came barreling in to throw down the ball with authority. Philadelphia 76ers center Paul Reed couldn’t put a body on the Latvian as he tried to belatedly go after Brown’s shot.

#2 Kristaps Porzingis repeat

Kristaps Porzingis had another emphatic slam but didn’t need Jaylen Brown to accomplish this one. After getting a screen from Tatum, Porzingis forced his way into the top of the keyhole where he got a perfect pass from Derrick White. He left behind Mo Bamba and then stretched his 7-foot-3 frame to dunk it over the flailing Buddy Hield.

Expand Tweet

#1 Jayson Tatum with the most authoritative dunk of the night

Jayson Tatum was unquestionably the biggest star on Tuesday night in the game between the Boston Celtics and Philadelphia 76ers. He also provided the best highlight reel in the matchup.

Expand Tweet

Boston was cruising to another win when Tatum got a mismatch with Cam Payne guarding him. The All-Star starter easily left the backup guard behind the 3-point line before skying high for an emphatic dunk. Once he stretched, nobody on the Sixers even tried to bother stopping the inevitable.