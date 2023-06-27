Top 5 landing spots for Dillon Brooks after Grizzlies waived star forward following 2023 NBA Playoff loss

After a six-year stint with the Memphis Grizzlies, Dillon Brooks is expected to end up on a new team this summer. Following their playoff exit, reports came out that the team would not be re-signing him under any circumstances.

As free agency gets ready to begin, here are some possible landing spots for the veteran forward.

5 potential landing spots for Dillon Brooks in free agency

1) Houston Rockets

Starting off this list is the Houston Rockets. They've been in rebuilding mode for the past few seasons, but are looking to speed things up. With close to $60 million in cap space this summer, they'll likely be looking to spend.

Since their roster is extremely young, the Rockets need the right kind of veterans around to maintain order in the locker room. While his tenure with the Memphis Grizzlies didn't end well, Brooks did play a part in their tight-knit culture that fans fell in love with on social media.

2) Dallas Mavericks

Next up is another Texas team, the Dallas Mavericks. Dillon Brooks is someone the team should be targeting as defense was a major weakpoint to close the 2023 regular season.

If the Mavs are able to re-sign Kyrie Irving, they'll have all the offensive firepower they need. With the high-powered backcourt, the front office needs to target three-and-D wings who can be impactful around them. Brooks' outside shooting has been streaky, but the looks he'd get alongside Irving and Luka Doncic would likely result in him getting back to league average.

3) Milwaukee Bucks

One team that has recently been connected to Dillon Brooks is the Milwaukee Bucks. Following their first-round exit this postseason, they'll be looking to get back into a position to contend in 2024.

If he joined the Bucks, Brooks could provide that in-your-face attitude that P.J. Tucker once gave them during their finals run in 2021.

4) Cleveland Cavaliers

The Cleveland Cavaliers have an extremely well put together roster, but have a glaring void at small forward. With his skill set, Brooks is someone who could come in and thrive in that role.

Playing alongise Darius Garland and Donovan Mitchell, Brooks can focus on being the team's top perimeter defender while being a kick-out option on the other end.

5) Indiana Pacers

Rounding out the possible landing spots for Dillon Brooks is the Indiana Pacers. They are in a similar phase as the Houston Rockets, but are a little farther ahead in their rebuild.

This season, the Pacers just missed the playoffs. Bringing in an experienced wing like Brooks could help get them over the hump. He raises their ceiling on the defensive end, and playing with a point guard like Tyrese Haliburton could get the most out of him offensively.

