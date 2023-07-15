Top 5 landing spots for Javale McGee after Mavericks plan to get rid of 3x NBA champion

JaVale McGee is in the final stretch of his NBA career. The seven-foot center is still looking for a team to play for in the upcoming 2023-24 NBA season. At the age of 35, he will be a valuable contributor to any team.

His most recent stint was with the Dallas Mavericks. He provided the team with 4.4 points and 2.5 rebounds in 8.5 minutes of playing time.

Let's discuss the best landing spots for JaVale McGee. What are the top five locations where he will be at his best, as a ring protector and locker room presence?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBACentral @TheNBACentral The Mavericks plan to get rid of Javale McGee one way or another



“JaVale’s not in the Mavericks plans. He won’t be on the roster to start the season. He’s either gonna be included in a trade or stretch-and-waived.” –



(Via Brian Dameris & ESPN’s Tim MacMahon)

#1 Golden State Warriors: Reunion with former teammates

Another crack to win an NBA championship? Why not? JaVale McGee is a proven winner. He was the team's center during their 2016-17 and 2017-18 championship runs.

He is already accustomed to Steve Kerr's system, so McGee can just come in and fit like a glove. His averages during his last stay in Golden State were 4.8 points and 2.6 points in 9.5 minutes of playing time.

McGee was part of the two Golden State Warriors champion teams

#2 Oklahoma City Thunder: Mentoring the young guns

The Oklahoma City Thunder made a big jump last season. They made the play-in tournament, even without Chet Holmgren. The team clearly lacked veterans. Therefore, JaVale McGee can come in and provide guidance for the younger players.

This will also give Holmgren the chance to step out of the box at times and help with floor spacing while McGee controls the paint.

The OKC Thunder could add some locker room veterans to help the team get to the next level

#3 San Antonio Spurs: Wemby + McGee = No Fly Zone

Teaming up with Victor Wembanyanma and being his veteran is something that the former Nevada Wolf Pack can do. At times, when the 7-foot-5 prodigy would like to take the long ball, Javale McGee can be the guy that gives him confidence that someone will grab the offensive rebound. Besides, there is that cap space that McGee can tap into.

McGee can help in Victor Wembanyama's transition to the NBA lifestyle

#4 Washington Wizards: Back where JaVale McGee's career started

The Washington Wizards are starting anew with Jordan Poole and Kyle Kuzma as their young cornerstone pieces. McGee has experience playing with Poole's teammates in Golden State and winning a championship with Kuzma with the Los Angeles Lakers. Therefore, McGee's familiarity will come in handy. When Darius Gafford is having a hard day, McGee can sweep in to give the young center time to breathe.

Besides, this was McGee's first NBA team when they drafted him as the 18th overall pick in the 2008 draft.

Kuzma teamed up with McGee with the Lakers during the bubble playoffs en route to an NBA championship

#5 Sacramento Kings: Helping Domantas Sabonis against bigger centers

It was a year to remember for the Sacramento Kings as the beam-lighting NBA team made its way back to winning form since Chris Webber's days in the 2000s. There is a need for a center on the Kings roster as Richaun Holmes left for the Dallas Mavericks. McGee can come in and defend big men like Nikola Jokic and Joel Embiid to ease the load on Sabonis.

The Sacramento Kings could use McGee to fill in the void left by Richaun Holmes

Recommended Video Top 5 NBA players accused of sexual harassment and assault