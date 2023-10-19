Top 5 NBA defenders ahead of 2023-24 season ft. Dillon Brooks, Jrue Holiday

While offense has been the eye candy of the league, NBA defenders can also be a great watch as fans marvel at how they stop the best offensive players. In anticipation of the 2023-24 season, here's a look at which players will be among the league's best on the defensive end.

Like what most NBA coaches preach that "defense wins championships," there are a few players whom they would want on their roster to defend the opposing team's best player.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

NBA defenders still exist

The recent numbers indicate that offense has dominated the league, and defense, in an unpopular opinion, is a thing of the past. However, there are still players who dedicate their careers to making stops on the defensive end.

As the 2023-24 season is just around the corner, here 5 NBA defenders who are anticipated to be a menace to the league's best offensive players.

Jaren Jackson Jr.

We kick off this list with the 2023 NBA Defensive Player of the Year. Jaren Jackson Jr. has consistently improved his ability to protect the paint as he jumped from 2.3 to 3.0 blocks per game in the past two seasons. The 23-year-old center is still young, and it won't be surprising to see him win another DPOY soon and make his mark as one of the best defenders in history.

Jrue Holiday

The Boston Celtics just inherited a ball-stopper who will hound the opposing team's guards from end to end. Jrue Holiday, as good as he is on the offensive end, also brings tenacity on defense. His basketball IQ is just top-notch, and expect him to come up with big steals in clutch moments.

Brook Lopez

The 34-year-old Brook Lopez returned after an injury-riddled 2021-22 season and played 78 games for the Milwaukee Bucks. He averaged a career-high 2.5 bpg. Lopez also has a good read of the game, and entering his 16th season, that IQ will just get better.

Dillon Brooks

Now with the Houston Rockets, who can forget his recent stint with Team Canada for the 2023 FIBA World Cup where he turned into a Luka Doncic stopper? Coming off the huge momentum of the offseason and getting a fresh start on a new team, Dillon Brooks embraces the villain role, and it should be an interesting season for him with the Rockets.

Rudy Gobert

After spending a full season with the Minnesota Timberwolves, Rudy Gobert is expected to be more fluid on the basketball court, and he is still menacing with his long frame. The three-time DPOY is poised to bring back his block average to at least 2.0 bpg, and his rebounding will continue to be an asset to the Timberwolves.