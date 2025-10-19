  • home icon
Top 5 NBA players with the highest career earnings ft. Kevin Durant

By Simoun Victor Redoblado
Modified Oct 19, 2025 23:04 GMT
Houston Rockets Media Day - Source: Getty
Houston Rockets Media Day - Source: Getty

As the NBA grew over the decades, so did the potential of its superstars to earn hundreds of millions. In recent years, some of the biggest contracts ever seen by NBA players have been handed out by teams eager to maintain their star power.

Of course, the best of the best have attracted the most lucrative contracts out there. The top five players with the highest career earnings is a who's who of NBA royalty, a cache of highly decorated basketball personalities who have earned every cent all these years.

Top 5 NBA players with the highest career earnings

Steve Nash

To this day, fans debate the extent of Steve Nash's greatness, given that he appeared to flourish after major rule changes lowered the physicality faced by ball handlers. As far as career earnings go, all that dispute is irrelevant as Nash has reportedly made $147 million during his playing days.

Shaquille O'Neal

NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn
NBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet - Source: Imagn

Funnily enough, Shaquille O'Neal has always contended that Nash stole at least one MVP award from him in the mid-2000s. Still, the Diesel will always be regarded as one of the most dominant players ever. He is also one of the highest paid, having reportedly made $292 million in his career.

Kobe Bryant

Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn
Syndication: USA TODAY - Source: Imagn

The late, great Kobe Bryant is in the top five of several lists, and that includes career earnings. Throughout his 20-year career, the Laker legend reportedly amassed $323 million from his NBA contracts. Of course, Bryant was less known for his huge paydays and more reputed for his ruthless mentality in capturing championships.

LeBron James

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: Imagn
NBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: Imagn

The first-ever billionaire in the NBA has put together several income streams, and in terms of his playing contracts, LeBron James has already earned half a billion. James has reportedly made $583 million, and that number will only grow if he decides to stay in the NBA for a few more years.

Kevin Durant

NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn
NBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: Imagn

Landing the one and only Kevin Durant has not come cheap for any NBA team. As a result of blockbuster contracts in places like Brooklyn and Phoenix, Durant has reportedly earned $598 million in his NBA career.

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado

Simoun Victor Redoblado is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over 12 years of experience writing for publications such as Collider, ALL-STAR Magazine, and Sir Charles in Charge.

Simoun has a bachelor's degree in Secondary Education, Major in English and Minor in journalism. Thanks to the journalism courses that he took, Simoun understood the fundamentals of journalistic storytelling in the context of sports writing.

Passionate for the UP Fighting Maroons, Simoun is a fan of the NBA, PBA, UAAP, and FIBA.
His childhood team was the Chicago Bulls and Simoun was a longtime supporter of the Houston Rockets because his friends would say he looked like Yao Ming.

Simoun loves the systematic, tactical movement of the ball and the players, the stories behind each individual competing on the hardcourt and most of all, how basketball is a sport for life and all its struggles and lessons.

A father of two, Simoun spends his free time with his kids.

