Top 5 NBA players with the highest career earnings ft. Kevin Durant

As the NBA grew over the decades, so did the potential of its superstars to earn hundreds of millions. In recent years, some of the biggest contracts ever seen by NBA players have been handed out by teams eager to maintain their star power.Of course, the best of the best have attracted the most lucrative contracts out there. The top five players with the highest career earnings is a who's who of NBA royalty, a cache of highly decorated basketball personalities who have earned every cent all these years.Top 5 NBA players with the highest career earningsSteve NashTo this day, fans debate the extent of Steve Nash's greatness, given that he appeared to flourish after major rule changes lowered the physicality faced by ball handlers. As far as career earnings go, all that dispute is irrelevant as Nash has reportedly made $147 million during his playing days.Shaquille O'NealNBA: Emirates NBA Cup-Red Carpet - Source: ImagnFunnily enough, Shaquille O'Neal has always contended that Nash stole at least one MVP award from him in the mid-2000s. Still, the Diesel will always be regarded as one of the most dominant players ever. He is also one of the highest paid, having reportedly made $292 million in his career.Kobe BryantSyndication: USA TODAY - Source: ImagnThe late, great Kobe Bryant is in the top five of several lists, and that includes career earnings. Throughout his 20-year career, the Laker legend reportedly amassed $323 million from his NBA contracts. Of course, Bryant was less known for his huge paydays and more reputed for his ruthless mentality in capturing championships.LeBron JamesNBA: Los Angeles Lakers-Media Day - Source: ImagnThe first-ever billionaire in the NBA has put together several income streams, and in terms of his playing contracts, LeBron James has already earned half a billion. James has reportedly made $583 million, and that number will only grow if he decides to stay in the NBA for a few more years.Kevin DurantNBA: Preseason-Utah Jazz at Houston Rockets - Source: ImagnLanding the one and only Kevin Durant has not come cheap for any NBA team. As a result of blockbuster contracts in places like Brooklyn and Phoenix, Durant has reportedly earned $598 million in his NBA career.