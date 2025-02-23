Top 5 players ineligible for NBA Awards due to 65-game rule

The NBA forever changed the way awards were handed out last season when it implemented a new rule regarding award eligibility. The 65-game rule requires players to play at least 65 out of 82 games during the regular season to be eligible for any award.

The rule has generated much dialogue and controversy, with some arguing that the game minimum will do nothing except keep injured stars from gaining recognition. The rule has claimed many stars who unfortunately had to battle injuries, with the top five examples of this case being listed below:

Luka Doncic

NBA: Los Angeles Lakers at Denver Nuggets - Source: Imagn

Luka Doncic missed 22 straight games while dealing with a calf strain. He has only played 26 games this year, making him ineligible for any awards.

Victor Wembanyama

NBA: San Antonio Spurs at Washington Wizards - Source: Imagn

Victor Wembanyama has been diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis causing blood clotting and has been shut down for the season by the San Antonio Spurs. Wembanyama will miss the final 30 games of the season for the Spurs. He was heavily favored to win the Defensive Player of the Year award before his injury.

Ja Morant

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Indiana Pacers - Source: Imagn

Ja Morant has missed 22 games this year for the Memphis Grizzlies after missing most of last year as well. Injuries have hampered Morant's last couple of seasons and will prevent him from taking home any potential awards this year.

Kawhi Leonard

NBA: Memphis Grizzlies at Los Angeles Clippers - Source: Imagn

Kawhi Leonard missed the Los Angeles Clippers' first 34 games of the season, making him ineligible for any awards before even playing a game.

Paul George

NBA: Philadelphia 76ers at Brooklyn Nets - Source: Imagn

Paul George signed a four-year, $211,584,940 contract with the Philadelphia 76ers this past off-season but it has not gotten off to a great start.

George missed 17 straight games earlier this year dealing with a bone bruise, thereby making him ineligible for any potential awards in his first season in Philly.

"Spurs don't expect any long-term issues" - ESPN insider Shams Charania gives update on Victor Wembanyama

Victor Wembanyama was the front-runner to take home the NBA's Defensive Player of the Year award this season as he averaged a league-best 3.8 blocks per game.

However, he was recently diagnosed with deep vein thrombosis causing blood clotting, ruling him out for the rest of the season. This also causes him to be ineligible for awards due to the 65 games played rule.

ESPN insider Shams Charania shared a positive update on Wembanyama earlier this week.

"He's emotionally doing well," Charania informed. "... The best news out of what's been a setback of a week for the Spurs is they don't expect any long-term issues here ... They believe he will play next season."

Hopefully, Wembanyama will be back playing at his superstar level next season for the Spurs.

