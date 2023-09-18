Top 5 popular “touchdown passes” by NBA players

The “touchdown pass” in the NBA is a deadly part of a team’s offense trying to score quickly after a rebound. An accurate 90-foot throw that directly leads to a basket could change the momentum or even the outcome of a game.

Normally, it’s the big man who dishes such outlet dimes right after securing the ball following a rebound or a made basket. Kevin Love and Nikola Jokic are a few of the names who made it a sneakily effective part of their respective repertoires.

Expand Tweet

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

In today’s era of space and pace, the long, full-court, or near-full-court pass hasn’t lost its impact. An NBA team that can score quickly without having to deal with an opponent’s set defense already has a decisive edge.

Here are some highlight “touchdown passes” in the NBA

#5 Metta World Peace to Pau Gasol vs. Houston Rockets

In November 2012, LA Lakers fans watching their team take on the Houston Rockets at the old Staples Center had a memorable highlight to remember. Following a Rockets basket, Metta World Peace took the ball out before launching a 94-feet pass to Pau Gasol.

2.5 seconds were left in the first quarter with the Lakers leading 38-29 when World Peace dished the pass of the night. Gasol may have gotten away with a clear push before catching the ball. The "touchdown pass" was so perfect the referees might have chosen to overlook the Spaniard’s offensive foul.

#4 Kevin Love to LeBron James against the Boston Celtics

The Kevin Love “touchdown pass” to LeBron James became must-see TV during the duo’s stint with the Cleveland Cavaliers. Love’s excellent rebounding and passing often allowed James to leak out for uncontested layups.

Against the Celtics in the NBA playoffs, Love had another near full-court pass to James, who was covered by two Boston defenders. “King James” wide receiver days in high school were activated in that play to catch Love’s “Hail Mary.” The Cavaliers’ home crowd stood on their feet in appreciation of the picture-perfect pass, the unbelievable catch and the basket.

#3 Draymond Green to Steph Curry to Kevin Durant vs. the Indiana Pacers

The Golden State Warriors have always been an excellent passing team during the Steve Kerr era in the NBA. In 2016, that exquisite ball movement was on full display against the Indiana Pacers.

Following a jump ball, Draymond Green grabbed the loose ball before catching Steph Curry in stride for what could have been an open layup. Instead of putting the ball in the basket, Curry made the play even more spectacular by flicking the ball over his head for Kevin Durant to slam.

#2 Steph Curry to Kevin Durant against the LA Lakers

As mentioned, the “touchdown pass” in the NBA usually starts from the big man. In one sequence for the Golden State Warriors in 2019, it was Steph Curry who started the play.

Curry stole the ball from Lakers big man JaVale McGee who tried to attempt a shot in the shaded lane. After stripping McGee of the ball, the NBA’s all-time three-point king showed off his passing skills.

Instead of the usual “touchdown pass” where the ball is thrown overhead, Chef Curry flung it behind his back to a streaking Kevin Durant. The dunk increased Golden State’s lead to 27-8 but it was the pass that had the Staples Center crowd on their feet.

#1 Jason Kidd to Shawn Marion vs. the Houston Rockets

Jason Kidd is second in the all-time assists ladder in the NBA. The current Dallas Mavericks coach is known for his precise and often unbelievable passes.

Against the Houston Rockets, the Mavericks trailed 96-95 with .4 seconds left in the game. The “touchdown pass” didn’t come from the full length of the court as Dallas called a timeout before inbounding the ball.

Kidd had to make the right pass against the Rockets’ 7-foot-6 center Yao Ming. “J-Kidd” almost had to guess where the basket was and who he had to pass to. Incredibly enough, he found Shawn Marion just where he needed him.

Marion’s converted alley-oop off an unbelievable "touchdown pass" stunned the Rockets and caused pandemonium in Dallas’ crowd.