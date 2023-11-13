Top 5 standout moments from Week 3 of 2023-24 NBA season

The 2023-24 NBA season continues to accelerate with Week 3 (Nov. 6 to 12) in the rearview mirror.

Week 3 featured some dominant individual performances. Meanwhile, a few teams extended their surprising winning streaks.

On that note, here are five of the top moments from the past week of NBA action:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Best moments from Week 3 of the NBA season

5. Houston Rockets’ 6-game winning streak

Houston Rockets big man Aleperen Sengun

After starting 0-3, the Houston Rockets (6-3) have won six straight games. This includes four wins over the Sacramento Kings (4-4), LA Lakers (5-5), New Orleans Pelicans (4-6) and the Denver Nuggets (8-2) during Week 3.

The Rockets, led by big man Alperen Sengun (19.4 points per game), have developed into arguably the NBA’s biggest surprise. After finishing just 22-60 last season, Houston ranks 10th in offensive rating (113.1) and fifth in defensive rating (108.1) after nine games.

It remains to be seen if the Rockets will keep it up. But for now, they have been one of the most well-rounded teams to start the year.

4. Luka Doncic 44 points on 81.0% shooting against Clippers

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic

Dallas Mavericks superstar guard Luka Doncic erupted for 44 points on a blistering 81.0% shooting during Friday’s 144-126 In-Season Tournament win over the LA Clippers.

The remarkable performance helped the Mavs (8-2) bounce back following their loss to the Toronto Raptors two days earlier. It also dropped the Clippers (3-6) to 0-3 with star guard James Harden. Including Sunday’s loss to the Memphis Grizzlies (2-8), LA is now 0-4 with Harden.

Doncic and LA have had somewhat of a rivalry brewing over the past few years, dating back to their playoff matchups in 2020 and 2021. The superstar guard always seems to thrive against the Clippers. Friday's game can be added to the list of his awe-inspiring performances against the franchise.

3. Philadelphia 76ers’ 8-game winning streak

Philadelphia 76ers stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey

The Philadelphia 76ers went undefeated during Week 3, dispatching the Washington Wizards (2-7), Boston Celtics (7-2), Detroit Pistons (2-9) and the Indiana Pacers (6-4). In doing so, the Sixers extended their NBA-best winning streak to eight games and sit atop the league with an 8-1 record.

Philly has been led by stars Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey, who are averaging a combined 61.0 ppg through nine games.

The team also ranks third in offensive rating (119.6) and seventh in defensive rating (108.6) after nine games. This makes the Sixers one of three teams (Denver Nuggets and Boston Celtics) to rank in the Top 7 in both categories.

Overall, Philly continues to be one of the league’s top stories after overcoming the early-season drama surrounding the now-departed James Harden.

2. LeBron James and Kevin Durant's head-to-head battle

NBA superstar forwards LeBron James and Kevin Durant

Friday’s NBA In-Season Tournament matchup between the LA Lakers (5-5) and the Phoenix Suns (4-6) marked a memorable one for fans. Veteran superstar forwards LeBron James and Kevin Durant squared off in a rare head-to-head battle between the two longtime rivals.

James got the edge, as his Lakers rallied for a 122-119 victory. However, both players had impressive individual numbers.

James finished with a team-high 32 points, 11 rebounds and six assists on 64.7% shooting. Meanwhile, Durant recorded a game-high 38 points, nine rebounds and five assists on 48.1% shooting.

1. Giannis Antetokounmpo’s NBA season-high 54 points against Pacers

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo

Milwaukee Bucks superstar forward Giannis Antetokounmpo recorded an NBA season-high 54 points and 12 rebounds on 76.0% shooting against the Indiana Pacers (6-4) on Thursday.

It ultimately wasn’t enough, as Antetokounmpo and the shorthanded Bucks (5-4) lost a 126-124 heartbreaker after blowing a 10-point fourth-quarter lead.

Nonetheless, the superstar forward’s point total still marked the highest of any player this season. Plus, his elite efficiency made the performance even more impressive.

Also Read: 5 most disappointing teams in Week 3 of 2023-24 NBA season