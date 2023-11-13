Several teams entered the 2023-24 NBA season with a lot of pressure such as the Denver Nuggets, LA Lakers, Milwaukee Bucks, LA Clippers, Boston Celtics and Phoenix Suns. There's pressure on the Nuggets to win back-to-back titles, while there's always expectations for the Lakers and Celtics to win banner No. 18.

The acquisition of Damian Lillard put pressure on the Bucks to see results this season, while the Clippers could be in their last legs as a top contender. They are also moving to a new arena next season, so a positive result this campaign is needed.

And as for the Suns, a team consisting of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal should at least battle for a top seed in the loaded Western Conference. Three weeks into the season, it seems like the Nuggets and Celtics are the only teams mentioned not succumbing to the pressure.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Also Read: Do NBA In-Season Tournament games count for regular season? Understanding league's new format

5 most disappointing teams in Week 3 of 2023-24 NBA season

The Milwaukee Bucks are very disappointing to start the season. Lacking depth and having a new head coach make things tough for the Bucks. They are 2-2 this week, with wins over the Brooklyn Nets and Detroit Pistons. They lost to the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic to end Week 3, but they got a pass since Damian Lillard missed both games.

On that note, let's take a look at the five most disappointing teams in the third week of the 2023-24 NBA season.

Also Read: Who was Brian Williams' brother Kevin Williams? Exploring his relevance in ex-NBA player's death

#5 - Detroit Pistons

There weren't any high expectations for the Detroit Pistons this season, but some expected them to at least be competitive. The Pistons hired a new head coach in Monty Williams, who is a former NBA Coach of the Year winner and were getting Cade Cunningham back from injury.

However, the Pistons are off to a very bad start with a 2-9 record, which is currently the worst in the league. They were 0-4 in Week 3 and have lost eight straight games. They most recently lost to the Chicago Bulls 119-108 on Sunday night.

Also Read: "$500,000 on the line" - LeBron James quips about winning NBA In-Season Tournament as goal for LA Lakers

#4 - Phoenix Suns

The Phoenix Suns made the list over the Milwaukee Bucks after going 1-2 in Week 3. The Suns defeated the Chicago Bulls to start the week, but lost to the LA Lakers and OKC Thunder. The game against the Lakers was winnable, but they still blew a double-digit lead.

Meanwhile, the loss to the Thunder was more embarrassing because they were blown out 111-99. And the reason why Phoenix made it over the Milwaukee Bucks was because they had two healthy superstars in Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal.

Also Read: What happened to LeBron James after getting hit in the knee by Kevin Durant? Latest update on Lakers' superstar

#3 - Golden State Warriors

The Golden State Warriors acquiring Chris Paul meant that they took the risk of contending over their future. Three weeks into the season, Paul has fit into his role as the sixth man, but the Warriors were pretty disappointing in Week 3 with a 1-3 record.

After beating the Detroit Pistons to start the week, they lost three straight games that highlighter their weakness in size. All three defeats came at the hands of teams with size – Denver Nuggets, Cleveland Cavaliers and Minnesota Timberwolves.

Also Read: "Gil look like he on demon time" - Gilbert Arenas gets NBA fans thinking as he shoots promo with Rachel Nichols

#2 - New Orleans Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans started the season looking like one of the best teams in the NBA, a mirror of how good they were in the first two months last year. However, they are currently on a five-game losing streak and are 0-4 to end Week 3.

Zion Williamson has only missed two games this season, but it seems like the team went into disarray after CJ McCollum suffered a collapsed lung. The Pelicans are 0-3 since his injury, so the team were missing his leadership, shooting and playmaking.

Also Read: Shaquille O'Neal receives amazing compliment for philanthropy from former Heat teammate

#1 - LA Clippers

There's not a more disappointing team in the NBA this week than the LA Clippers. James Harden finally made his debut to start Week 3, but the Clippers have fallen on hard times. They are 0-4 since Harden played and are currently on a five-game losing streak.

It's even more disappointing to know that all of their four NBA superstars were healthy. If a team has Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, James Harden and Russell Westbrook, the expectation should be wins and not losses. Their most recent loss was to the Memphis Grizzlies, who only had one win prior to their matchup.

Also Read: Who is Metta World Peace's NBA GOAT? Looking at former Laker's constant flipflops on Michael Jordan, LeBron James