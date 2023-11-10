Who was Brian Williams' brother Kevin Williams? Exploring his relevance in ex-NBA player's death

Brian Williams is a former NBA player who won a championship with the Chicago Bulls in 1997. Williams famously changed his name to Bison Dele before the 1998-99 NBA season. Dele, along with two others, disappeared at sea and his brother Kevin Williams was the only witness to whatever happened to them.

Kevin, who also changed his name to Miles Dabord, is the elder brother of Brian. He was not as skilled as his brother on the basketball court, but his mind was his strength.

ESPN's Marc J. Spears once recalled his time at Foothill College with Kevin:

"In the classes I attended with him, he was always one of the premier students and seemed destined to go to school nearby at heralded Stanford University. The teachers loved him and so did his classmates, too. Kevin was always friendly, often sported a smile and open for deep conversations."

Brian Williams, his girlfriend Serena Karlan and boat captain Bertrand Saldo sailed from Tahiti with Kevin Williams on July 6, 2002. Brian and Karlan were regularly in contact with their banks and family, but that stopped two days later.

Kevin arrived in Tahiti alone on July 20 and when authorities found his brother's boat, its nameplate was removed and there were some holes patched. Authorities believe that the holes were possibly from bullets. They also concluded that Kevin likely killed his brother and the two others on the boat.

Investigators found out Kevin bought $200 worth of weights, which could have been used to dump the bodies in the ocean. He was finally detained two months later in Phoenix, Arizona when he tried forging his brother's signature to access a mailbox and buy gold.

The 6-foot-8 behemoth also had Brian Williams' passport in his possession and tried to use it as his own. He also spoke to their mother Patricia Phillips about how he would never hurt his brother. He even told her that he would not survive in prison.

What happened to Brian Williams' brother Kevin Williams?

Kevin Williams cooperated with officials and investigators regarding the disappearance of his brother Brian Williams, Serena Karlan and Bertrand Saldo. Kevin explained that Brian killed Karlan and Saldo, so he had to defend himself from his brother.

As the investigation continued, Kevin went to Mexico where he intentionally overdosed on insulin and slipped into a coma. He was flown to the United States on Sept. 15, 2002, but never regained consciousness. He was declared dead in California 12 days later.

Patricia Phillips mourned both of her sons and each had a memorial service. Authorities never closed the case because there was no conclusive evidence to prove or disprove Kevin's confession.

