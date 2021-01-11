Toronto Raptors 105-106 Golden State Warriors: 5 hits and flops as Dubs survive poor-shooting night by Stephen Curry

The Golden State Warriors escaped with a narrow 106-105 win over the Toronto Raptors, who nearly pulled off a comeback victory. Stephen Curry had one of the worst games of his career, but his teammates picked up the slack for the six-time All-Star to give them a thrilling win at home.

The Toronto Raptors played well enough in the fourth quarter to win the game with Kyle Lowry heating up. But it was too little, too late for the Raptors as they fell to 2-7 on the season.

Check out our five hits and flops from the game between the Toronto Raptors and Golden State Warriors:

Hit: Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors)

After a slow start to the season, forward Pascal Siakam has been playing much better the last few games. This was one of his stronger performances of the young season, even though he missed a tough jumper at the buzzer that could have given the Toronto Raptors the victory.

Pascal Siakam in-and-out at the buzzer, Raptors lose a thriller in San Fran. pic.twitter.com/lkXO5XB9Fu — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 11, 2021

Siakam finished the game with a double-double — 25 points and 11 rebounds.

Flop: Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors)

It’s not often that Stephen Curry gets criticized for his shooting, but he jeopardized the Golden State Warriors’ chances of winning this game against the Toronto Raptors.

Portland Trail Blazers v Golden State Warriors

At one point, the two-time MVP missed 14 straight shots before knocking down a 3-pointer with under 3 minutes left. It was an awful shooting performance by arguably the greatest shooter in league history.

Curry shot two-of-16 from the field, including one-of-10 from beyond the arc.

Hit: Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

The return of Draymond Green to the Golden State Warriors lineup on New Year's has rejuvenated his team. They have won four of their last six games with the three-time All-Star bolstering their defense.

DUBS WIN pic.twitter.com/EmLr0R8QiT — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) January 11, 2021

Though his offense is still a work in progress this season, Green did his part to secure this Warriors' win. He nearly had a triple-double with 10 points, 10 assists, and nine rebounds. His defense gave the Warriors a 15-point lead heading into the fourth quarter. It was enough of a cushion for them to win in the end, despite the Toronto Raptors being ahead 105-104 with 45.5 seconds left.

Flop: Kelly Oubre Jr. (Golden State Warriors)

The struggles of Kelly Oubre Jr. continue.

Golden State Warriors v Brooklyn Nets

Oubre had another horrible shooting night, making only five of his 14 shots from the field. The Toronto Raptors' defense kept leaving him wide open and he kept missing from 3-point land. Even when he made one from the corner late in the game, Coach Steve Kerr benched him in favor of Damion Lee, who knocked down the game-winning free throws with 4.3 seconds remaining.

Hit: Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors)

Andrew Wiggins had a strong first half, carrying the Warriors with Stephen Curry missing plenty of shots. The Warriors' forward cooled off in the fourth quarter, but he had done plenty of damage to give his team the win.

Golden State Warriors v Denver Nuggets

Wiggins ended the night with a team-high 17 points and was a threat to score whenever he had the ball. His early onslaught resulted in the Toronto Raptors focusing their defense on him, which allowed his teammates to score. Seven Warriors scored in double figures in the game.

