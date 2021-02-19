Toronto Raptors 110-96 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter stunned as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. lose 5th straight game

The Milwaukee Bucks' struggles continued on Thursday night as they dropped their fifth straight game against the Toronto Raptors. Nick Nurse's men got the best of the Bucks for the second consecutive matchup, improving to 14-15 on the season. The Bucks fell to 16-13, but still hold the 3rd spot in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double, tallying 23 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists. The "Greek Freak" was solid tonight, but his efforts were not enough to outmatch the offense of the Raptors.

Milwaukee Bucks' legitimacy in question after loss to Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors # 43 Pascal Siakam and #23 Fred VanVleet

The Toronto Raptors earned their second straight win on Thursday, showing signs of life after a rough start to the season. The Milwaukee Bucks could not break through the Raptors' defense, shooting just 39% as a team.

Aside from the consistent output of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has been missing all-round production from their offense during this skid. While they still hold one of the top spots in the East, the Bucks will need to find their rhythm quickly to stay there.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks' fifth straight loss:

The Milwaukee Bucks will not win a championship with Mike Budenholzer as head coach. The time for change is now — IKE Bucks Podcast (@IKE_Bucks) February 19, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks whenever that Toronto Raptors PTSD hits pic.twitter.com/KyRzdkwy5q — Jay (@feeling3000) February 19, 2021

The Warriors and Bucks have the same record (16-13), yet Milwaukee is in 3rd place in the East and Golden State is in 7th place in the West.



We all thought that would be the case after the Christmas Day blowout, right?! — Drew Shiller (@DrewShiller) February 19, 2021

Budenholzer just cannot keep getting away with this. Milwaukee hasn’t seemed remotely interested or locked in for over a month now. This is wasteful. — Nicolas (@NicolasHenkel) February 19, 2021

me if the raptors sweep the bucks in milwaukee tonight pic.twitter.com/NIpiRsmGW0 — alex (@steven_lebron) February 18, 2021

The Toronto Raptors' leading scorers tonight were Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam, who finished with a combined 56 points to lift them over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam is quietly putting together a strong season, averaging 20.6 points and 7.8 boards per game.

Here are more reactions from another Milwaukee Bucks loss:

Bucks need to send Budenholzer to Cancun to drop off his daughter and make it a one way ticket — Daman Rangoola (@damanr) February 19, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks right now 😤 🗑 pic.twitter.com/Aew41hNxz5 — LeBron & AD Burner acc (@BronADshow) February 19, 2021

Yeesh. There’s a lot of bad vibes out there.



Just an observation, not judgement. The Milwaukee Bucks have looked unimpressive at points this year and this 5-game (!) losing streak has things trending the wrong direction.



I prefer positivity, but hard to find that at the moment. — Mitchell Maurer (@Mitchell_NBA) February 19, 2021

Oh look, the Toronto Raptors are now two games back of the No. 3-seeded Milwaukee Bucks after tonight's win. — Chris Walder (@WalderSports) February 19, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks’ slide continues: pic.twitter.com/ybhc8SCAC7 — What You Expect? (@WYExpect) February 19, 2021

The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home as they prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 19th. The Toronto Raptors will not get a day off either, traveling straight to Minnesota for a matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday.

Here are more reactions from the Toronto Raptors second straight victory over the Milwaukee Bucks:

When the Raptors first brought Aron Baynes into the game, they were down 1.



They are now beating the Milwaukee Bucks by 21.



Incredible. — Unofficial tAronto Baynes Fan Club (@BaynesFanClub) February 19, 2021

Bucks are now 1-5 without Jrue Holiday. With him, they are 15-8



Milwaukee finished last season on a 63-win pace. After the first 29 games this year: 45-win pace (over 82 games) — Shane Young (@YoungNBA) February 19, 2021

Milwaukee Bucks Last 5 Games

L

L

L

L

L



Milwaukee Bucks Last 5 Against The Spread

L

L

L

L

L#NBATwitter #GamblingTwitter pic.twitter.com/nLJxZvzcpF — SportsBetting.com (@WeSportsBetting) February 19, 2021

I know these Bucks city edition uniforms reference the nearby lake waters or something. But I only see a light beer can. Which also works for Milwaukee https://t.co/QMUvH1cPIj — SeannyBoy (@SeannyBoy) February 19, 2021