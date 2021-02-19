Create
Toronto Raptors 110-96 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter stunned as Giannis Antetokounmpo and co. lose 5th straight game

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks
Trent Bixby
ANALYST
Modified 1 min ago
News
The Milwaukee Bucks' struggles continued on Thursday night as they dropped their fifth straight game against the Toronto Raptors. Nick Nurse's men got the best of the Bucks for the second consecutive matchup, improving to 14-15 on the season. The Bucks fell to 16-13, but still hold the 3rd spot in the Eastern Conference.

Giannis Antetokounmpo finished just shy of a triple-double, tallying 23 points with 12 rebounds and eight assists. The "Greek Freak" was solid tonight, but his efforts were not enough to outmatch the offense of the Raptors.

Milwaukee Bucks' legitimacy in question after loss to Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors # 43 Pascal Siakam and #23 Fred VanVleet
The Toronto Raptors earned their second straight win on Thursday, showing signs of life after a rough start to the season. The Milwaukee Bucks could not break through the Raptors' defense, shooting just 39% as a team.

Aside from the consistent output of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee has been missing all-round production from their offense during this skid. While they still hold one of the top spots in the East, the Bucks will need to find their rhythm quickly to stay there.

Here's how Twitter reacted to the Milwaukee Bucks' fifth straight loss:

The Toronto Raptors' leading scorers tonight were Norman Powell and Pascal Siakam, who finished with a combined 56 points to lift them over the struggling Milwaukee Bucks. Siakam is quietly putting together a strong season, averaging 20.6 points and 7.8 boards per game.

Here are more reactions from another Milwaukee Bucks loss:

The Milwaukee Bucks will stay at home as they prepare to host the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday, February 19th. The Toronto Raptors will not get a day off either, traveling straight to Minnesota for a matchup with the Timberwolves on Friday.

Here are more reactions from the Toronto Raptors second straight victory over the Milwaukee Bucks:

Published 19 Feb 2021, 09:29 IST
NBA Milwaukee Bucks Toronto Raptors Giannis Antetokounmpo Pascal Siakam Twitter Reactions
