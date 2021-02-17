Toronto Raptors 124-113 Milwaukee Bucks: Twitter goes wild as Fred VanVleet torches Giannis Antetokounmpo and co.

The Toronto Raptors returned to winning ways by holding off the Milwaukee Bucks 124-113 in their own den. All Raptors players scored in double digits in this largely neck-and-neck affair. Nick Nurse's men could take control of proceedings only in the fourth quarter.

Fred VanVleet was the light for the Toronto Raptors when they needed him the most, scoring 33 points and holding his own defensively. VanVleet was dominant throughout the night, spoiling a 34-point game from Giannis Antetokounmpo.

Toronto Raptors' Starters strong offensive effort against the Milwaukee Bucks

All five of the Toronto Raptors' starters scored in double figures as the team made a strong effort to slow down the Bucks during the final stretch of the game. Pascal Siakam scored 23 points and Kyle Lowry had 18 as the duo complemented Fred VanVleet's stellar showcase.

The starters combined for 98 points and collectively took down the Milwaukee Bucks on a night when Giannis could not be stopped. In the end, the Toronto Raptors were able to hold off the two-time MVP and come out with a win.

Check out how Twitter reacted to Fred VanVleet's amazing performance:

Raptors gotta send the tape of this entire game to the coaches who'll vote for all-star subs.

VanVleet's been simply outstanding at both ends — Doug Smith: Raptors (@SmithRaps) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Fred VanVleet is who Patrick Beverly dreams of being — Josh💥 (@PascalMv) February 17, 2021

Fred VanVleet tonight:



33 Points

7 Assists

4 Rebounds

2 Steals

54 FG%

42% 3pt%



THATS MY TWO WAY POINT GUARD!! #NBAAllStar @FredVanVleet pic.twitter.com/fYj3vsIREu — 𝕿𝖗𝖎𝖘𝖙𝖆𝖓❄️🇨🇦 (@IcyVanVleet) February 17, 2021

No offense to Kyle the GROAT and/or Siakam (arguably the most talented player on the roster), if only one Raptor can be named an #NBAAllStar this season, it's Mr. Fred VanVleet Sr. #NBAAllStarvote — Jon Turco (@TurcoJon) February 17, 2021

Fred Van Vleet should get at least one MVP vote — futtz (@futtywap) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Raptors own Giannis antetokounmpo — jordan2000 (@jordan200019) February 17, 2021

@Giannis_An34 you sure you made the right decision? #wethenorth — Al Sohrabi (@Al_Sohrabi) February 17, 2021

Guess the Raptors are the best team in the East right @Giannis_An34 🤣😂 https://t.co/VK45EcVF81 — KB824🕊 Rest Well (@InglewxxdCxxp) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

The Milwaukee Bucks will need to map out what went wrong on the defensive end. They've given up over 120 points in three of their last five games with Jrue Holiday sitting out.

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Fans are frustrated and need clarity regarding the Milwaukee Bucks' defensive woes. Alongside that, the team saw Khris Middleton taking very few shots which resulted in him scoring only 11 points. Middleton is a pivotal role-player who must step up in Holiday's absence.

The Milwaukee Bucks have now lost four straight and will need to bounce back when they play the Toronto Raptors again on Thursday.

Khris Middleton having 4 shot attempts with 8 minutes left in the game is inexcusable — Nathan Marzion (@nathanmarzion) February 17, 2021

Advertisement

Milwaukee bucks your days are numbered — Mr. Bitches (@emceebogan) February 17, 2021

The Toronto Raptors are still last in the Atlantic Division with a 13-15 record, but they'll look to build on this win. They beat the Milwaukee Bucks in just about every category on the night. Coach Nick Nurse will do everything in his power to make sure this team comes out with another strong effort to get the job done again.