Toronto Raptors depth chart after acquiring Brandon Ingram in blockbuster trade

The Brandon Ingram trade rumors ended Wednesday after the New Orleans Pelicans lost 144-119 to the Denver Nuggets. After months of speculation, the New Orleans Pelicans traded the injured forward to the Toronto Raptors for Bruce Brown, Kelly Olynyk, a first-round pick and a second-rounder. The former All-Star moves to Toronto after nearly six seasons in Louisiana.

The news came out after the Raptors suffered a 138-107 beatdown at the hands of the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday. Olynyk and Brown unknowingly played their last game for the Canada-based team before the deal was completed.

Here is the Toronto Raptors' depth chart after acquiring Brandon Ingram:

Starters 2nd 3rd 4th Immanuel Quickley Davion Mitchell Jamal Shead RJ Barrett Gradey Dick Ja'Kobe Walter A.J. Lawson Brandon Ingram Ochai Agbaji Jamison Battle Garrett Temple Scottie Barnes Chris Boucher Jonathan Mogbo Ulrich Chomche Jakob Poeltl Orlando Robinson

Raptors coach Darko Rajakovic gets a more formidable starting lineup with Ingram on the roster. Rajakovic can start BI, Scottie Barnes, Jakob Poeltl, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley. Raptor Nation will have to wait for that quintet to play together due to injuries to Poeltl and Quickley.

Gradey Dick returns to a bench role, joining Davion Mitchell and Ochai Agbaji in that role. Ja’Kobe Walter and Jamal Shead, who started against the Grizzlies, will also form part of the team’s reserves.

Brandon Ingram continues to recover from a left ankle sprain

Brandon Ingram last played on Dec. 7 against the OKC Thunder. He lasted only 19 minutes after suffering a left ankle sprain. Ingram had recently returned from a foot injury before landing on Thunder guard Lu Dort’s foot. BI finished the game with five points, three assists, one rebound and one steal.

In 18 games for the Pelicans this season, Ingram averaged 22.2 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. The one-time All-Star has averaged at least 20 points per game in each of his last six seasons.

Brandon Ingram becomes an unrestricted free agent after this season. With the possibility of the versatile forward walking away in free agency, the Pelicans traded him to recoup assets.

The Raptors, 16-35 after the loss to the Grizzlies, are well out of playoff contention and will likely not rush him to return. They will likely wait until Ingram is fully healthy before giving him the green light to return to the court.

