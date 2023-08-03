Toronto Raptors gets major update ahead of NBA 2023-24 pre season schedule

On Thursday morning, the Toronto Raptors released their schedule for the 2023-24 preseason. Along with unveiling their dates and opponents, it came with a special surprise for fans.

In the first of their four preseason games, the Toronto Raptors will travel to Vancouver to face the Sacramento Kings at Rogers Arena. The last time the Raptors played a game there came all the way back in 2018.

This matchup between the Raptors and Kings is part of the NBA's Canada series. Multiple preseason games will be played all across the country. One of the other notable matchups on the schedule is the OKC Thunder vs. the Detroit Pistons on October 12th. That game will be played in Montreal, home of Thunder forward Lu Dort.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Following their matchup with the Kings in Vancouver, Toronto's remaining preseason schedule include meetings with Cairns of the National Basketball league, the Chicago Bulls and the Washington Wizards.

Toronto Raptors general manager speaks on preseason game in Vancouver

Leading up to this preseason matchup in Vancouver, Toronto Raptors general manager Bobby Webster touched on the event. He feels the organzation has a deep connection with the area and is excited to kick off a new season there.

“The Raptors have a deep connection with Canada’s west coast — our preseason games there have been a great way for our team to begin our season. We’re looking forward to seeing Vancouver’s basketball fans at Rogers Arena in October, and to starting another exciting NBA season there,” Raptors general manager Bobby Webster said in a statement.

Over the years, the Raptors have had preseason games all over Canada. This season, they hosted matchups in Montreal and Edmonton.

In the past, Canada had two NBA teams. Before they relocated to Memphis in 2001, the Grizzlies called Vancouver their home. Since this move, the Raptors have done what they can to keep basketball alive in that area. Most notably by holding their training camp there.

The last time the Raptors played in Vancouver was an exhibiton game during the 2018-19 season. Ironically enough, they went on to win the NBA title that year thanks to a dominant run from Kawhi Leonard.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)