Toronto Raptors' Gradey Dick breaks silence on notorious jersey swap with Orlando Magic's guard

Toronto Raptors rookie Gradey Dick has gone viral on social media following a recent jersey swap. The young guard recently broke his silence on what led to the decision.

On Sunday night, the Raptors faced off against the Orlando Magic. Swapping jerseys is a comming practice, especially among players in the same draft class. However, these this scenario was a little different.

Following the game, Magic rookie Anthony Black approached Gradey Dick about swapping jerseys. The two did so, and their placement and combonation of names led to the photo going viral on social media.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Recently, Dick was asked about the decision to swap jerseys with Black. He stated the two are good friends, and there is nothing more to it. Dick also said he's open to doing more jersey swaps moving forward.

"That's my guy," Dick said. "I've been playing against him or with him around middle school days. That's been my guy for a long time."

"If I played with them growing up and they're my guys then I'll jersey swap with them. Nothing more too it."

Expand Tweet

Gradey Dick steadily improving throughout his rookie season with Toronto Raptors

After being drafted in the lottery by the Toronto Raptors, Gradey Dick did not come out of the gates strong to start his rookie year. However, as the season comes to a close, he is building positive momentum heading into year two.

On the year, Dick is averaging 6.9 points, 2.0 rebounds and 1.2 assists. Upon a closer look into the numbers, his steady progression throughout the year can be seen.

Since the All-Star break, Dick has upped his scoring to 10.7 PPG. The month of February was his best stretch of the season, averaging 11 PPG and shooting a stellar 49% from beyond the arc.

Part of the reason why the Raptors drafted Dick was because of his outside shooting. During his lone college season, he shot over 40% from beyond the arc on nearly six attempts per game. Standing at 6-foot-6, his combination of size and shooting was too enticing for the Raptors to pass up on.

As they gear up for the phase of the franchise, Toronto is stockpiling young talent. They've found their next star in Scottie Barnes, and now need to find pieces that complement him.

Barnes is a jumbo-sized perimeter player that is cabale of having an offense center around him. As a player with the ability to attack the rim and facilitate, having shooting is crucial for the Raptors. Dick's improved shooting as the season has gone on is a big positive in terms of his development.

When he isn't setting the internet ablaze with his jersey swaps, Gradey Dick is slowly proving why the Raptors were right to take a chance on him.