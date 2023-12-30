Toronto Raptors Injury Report (Dec. 30): Latest on OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes' status

OG Anunoby and Scottie Barnes are expected to play for the Toronto Raptors on Saturday night when they take on the Detroit Pistons. Both Anunoby and Barnes are not listed in the Raptors' injury report ahead of their visit to Detroit.

However, Christian Koloko remains out for the Toronto Raptors as he is still recovering from a respiratory illness.

Garrett Temple, on the other hand, is currently listed as "questionable" against the Detroit Pistons.

Both players were out when the Toronto Raptors faced the Boston Celtics on Friday night.

What happened to OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes?

Scottie Barnes caught fire for the Toronto Raptors against the Boston Celtics on Friday night, while OG Anunoby had a relatively quiet outing.

OG Anunoby, Scottie Barnes' stats vs. Boston Celtics

Scottie Barnes fired 30 points, 10 rebounds, five assists, one steal, and three blocks to lead the Toronto Raptors against the Boston Celtics.

Anunoby, on the other hand, had 12 points on 5-of-8 shooting, two rebounds, two assists, and two steals. Pascal Siakam chipped in 27 points, five rebounds, five assists, and two steals.

However, despite their efforts, the Toronto Raptors still fell short to the Boston Celtics, who are now 16-0 at the TD Garden even without Jayson Tatum.

Jaylen Brown led the Boston Celtics in their 120-118 win with 31 points, 10 rebounds and six assists.

Derrick White added 21 points, five rebounds, seven assists, three steals, and two blocks.

Luke Kornet stepped up in Jayson Tatum's absence and finished with 20 points on 9-of-11 field goals, eight rebounds, three assists, and three blocks. Kornet also scored the game-winner for the Celtics.

Raptors end 3-game road trip vs. Pistons

Toronto Raptors and the Detroit Pistons played the Boston Celtics in their last games. Despite their chances, both failed to hand the Celtics their first loss at home.

Worse, Boston's overtime win on Thursday night gave Detroit its 28th straight loss, a new NBA record for the longest losing streak all-time.

The Pistons have since returned home as they gear up for their game against the Raptors, who will finish their back-to-back schedule with the last game in their three-game road trip.

They have a chance to finally end their slump at the Little Caesars Arena, which is still attracting good-sized crowds for a home game despite the Pistons' struggles.