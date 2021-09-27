×
Create
Notifications

Toronto Raptors Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Toronto Raptors v New York Knicks
Evan Tiwari
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Sep 27, 2021 07:08 PM IST
News

The Toronto Raptors had a 2020-21 NBA season to forget as the franchise missed out on the playoffs.

However, the Canada-based franchise still has players from the core of the 2018-19 team that won the championship, and are expected to bounce back this season and claim a berth in the playoffs.

In this article, we take a look at the Toronto Raptors' preseason schedule, key dates, and roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Toronto Raptors roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers
Toronto Raptors v Los Angeles Lakers

The Toronto Raptors are known to be one of the best defensive units in the NBA, and they will enter the new season with a plethora of long and versatile players who possess the ability to be difference-makers on the defensive end.

The roster is a bit inexperienced with five rookies on it, but Goran Dragic's NBA experience might come in handy for the Toronto Raptors both on the court and in the locker room.

In all likelihood, their starting lineup will comprise of a Goran Dragic and Fred VanVleet backcourt, with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby starting at the two forward spots. Chris Boucher is expected to be deployed as a center.

Player NamePositionYears in NBA
Precious AchiuwaForward1
OG AnunobyForward4
Pascal SiakamForward5
Justin Champagnie (two-way)ForwardR
Yutu WatanableForward3
Sam DekkerForward4
Goran DragicGuard13
Fred VanVleetGuard5
Khem BirchCenter/Forward4
David Johnson (two-way)GuardR
Freddie GillespieForward1
Sviatsov MykhailiukForward/Guard3
Dalano BantonGuard/ForwardR
Malachi FlynnGuard1
Chris BoucherForward4
Ishmail WainrightForwardR
Reggie PerryForward/Center1
Scottie BarnesGuard/ForwardR

Key dates for Toronto Raptors entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27, 2021 - Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors, (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 7:30 PM ET).

Broadcast schedule is set.

Find out where & when you can watch all 82 games below. #WeTheNorth

📺 » rpt.rs/3i3g7vI https://t.co/Bx6QtlTuKG

The Toronto Raptors will begin their season with a home game against the Washington Wizards, who will have to negotiate the departure of Russell Westbrook this season.

The Raptors possess a stronger roster overall than the Wizards and should be able to commence their campaign with a win.

Toronto Raptors preseason schedule and dates

The Toronto Raptors will begin their pre-season with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been the center of attention this offseason due to the Ben Simmons trade situation.

They will play them both home and away, which will be followed by a trip to the Boston Celtics.

When the weather starts to cool, the leaves change from green to a range of yellow or red, and the evening skies get ever clearer, you know what time it is.

Looking ahead to 2021-22: rpt.rs/3AoswkI

@vivekmjacob | @TangerineHoops https://t.co/kmfBwH9KoX

The Toronto Raptors will round up their preseason by playing games against the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

Date and TimeMatchTV
Monday, October 4th, 7:00 PM ETPhiladelphia 76ers vs Toronto RaptorsSN1
Thursday, October 7th, 7:00 PM ETToronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ersTSN2
Saturday, October 9th, 7:00 PM ETToronto Raptors vs Boston CelticsTSN2
Monday, October 11th, 7:00 PM ETHouston Rockets vs Toronto RaptorsTSN4
Tuesday, October 12th, 7:00 PM ETToronto Raptors vs Washington WizardsSN1

Also Read

The Eastern Conference is stacked this season, and the Toronto Raptors will certainly find it difficult to make one of the six playoff spots, which ensure a direct entry to the postseason.

A more realistic goal for them would be to enter the playoffs via the Play-In tournament, which they can achieve by finishing in the top 10.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar
comments icon
Fetching more content...
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी