Toronto Raptors Roster, Key Dates and Preseason Schedule for 2021-22 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors had a 2020-21 NBA season to forget as the franchise missed out on the playoffs.

However, the Canada-based franchise still has players from the core of the 2018-19 team that won the championship, and are expected to bounce back this season and claim a berth in the playoffs.

In this article, we take a look at the Toronto Raptors' preseason schedule, key dates, and roster for the 2021-22 NBA season.

Toronto Raptors roster for the 2021-22 NBA Season

The Toronto Raptors are known to be one of the best defensive units in the NBA, and they will enter the new season with a plethora of long and versatile players who possess the ability to be difference-makers on the defensive end.

The roster is a bit inexperienced with five rookies on it, but Goran Dragic's NBA experience might come in handy for the Toronto Raptors both on the court and in the locker room.

In all likelihood, their starting lineup will comprise of a Goran Dragic and Fred VanVleet backcourt, with Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby starting at the two forward spots. Chris Boucher is expected to be deployed as a center.

Player Name Position Years in NBA Precious Achiuwa Forward 1 OG Anunoby Forward 4 Pascal Siakam Forward 5 Justin Champagnie (two-way) Forward R Yutu Watanable Forward 3 Sam Dekker Forward 4 Goran Dragic Guard 13 Fred VanVleet Guard 5 Khem Birch Center/Forward 4 David Johnson (two-way) Guard R Freddie Gillespie Forward 1 Sviatsov Mykhailiuk Forward/Guard 3 Dalano Banton Guard/Forward R Malachi Flynn Guard 1 Chris Boucher Forward 4 Ishmail Wainright Forward R Reggie Perry Forward/Center 1 Scottie Barnes Guard/Forward R

Key dates for Toronto Raptors entering 2021-22 NBA season

Media Day: September 27, 2021 - Monday

Training Camp Start Date: September 28, 2021 - Tuesday

Season Opener: Washington Wizards vs Toronto Raptors, (October 20th, 2021 - Wednesday, 7:30 PM ET).

The Toronto Raptors will begin their season with a home game against the Washington Wizards, who will have to negotiate the departure of Russell Westbrook this season.

The Raptors possess a stronger roster overall than the Wizards and should be able to commence their campaign with a win.

Toronto Raptors preseason schedule and dates

The Toronto Raptors will begin their pre-season with a game against the Philadelphia 76ers, who have been the center of attention this offseason due to the Ben Simmons trade situation.

They will play them both home and away, which will be followed by a trip to the Boston Celtics.

The Toronto Raptors will round up their preseason by playing games against the Houston Rockets and Washington Wizards.

Date and Time Match TV Monday, October 4th, 7:00 PM ET Philadelphia 76ers vs Toronto Raptors SN1 Thursday, October 7th, 7:00 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers TSN2 Saturday, October 9th, 7:00 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics TSN2 Monday, October 11th, 7:00 PM ET Houston Rockets vs Toronto Raptors TSN4 Tuesday, October 12th, 7:00 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Washington Wizards SN1

The Eastern Conference is stacked this season, and the Toronto Raptors will certainly find it difficult to make one of the six playoff spots, which ensure a direct entry to the postseason.

A more realistic goal for them would be to enter the playoffs via the Play-In tournament, which they can achieve by finishing in the top 10.

