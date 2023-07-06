The 2023 NBA Summer League is set to commence, and the Toronto Raptors have devised a strategy to stay put in Las Vegas, Nevada. Given Toronto's northern location, frequent travel back and forth is not the most viable option. Consequently, the summer league Raptors players have found accommodations at the Wynn Hotel in Vegas for their convenience.

Yet, the Toronto Raptors have taken their lodging arrangements to another level. Recently, Michael Grange of Sportsnet shared a video unveiling a remarkable Raptors training facility built within the confines of the Wynn Hotel. Instead of renting nearby gyms, Toronto has astoundingly created its own fitness center. Social media has been abuzz with fans expressing their thoughts on this development. Here's what they had to say:

@ensor_kyle tweeted: "Just like back in bubble days lol"

@PHDMAC tweeted: "It's amazing, but gives off Tampa vibes, which none of us want to remember"

@MidlifeVertical tweeted: "Just shipped that Tampa court over?"

@NkuliNdlovu3 tweeted: "They are pros now after Tampa"

@peterwong50 tweeted: "Wouldn’t renting a local high school/community college gymnasium with supplied exercise equipment be cheaper?"

@itsglizzydave tweeted: "This giving me really bad flash backs to Tampa"

@nomorecolonies tweeted: "Here’s hoping it goes better than the last time they tried to play basketball in a casino ballroom…"

@LarryOrei tweeted: "When salary cap meets a team that doesn’t want one….we’ll spend in other ways. The bucks are probably loading into school busses and going back to high school. And the raps are like “hold my beer”"

@6lobal_Nation tweeted: "This basically home court facilities after the Tampa Raptors disaster"

@naviluk tweeted: "Ensuring all recruits go through the Tampa PTSD"

Looking back at when the Toronto Raptors built a training facility in Tampa, Florida

Toronto Raptors Tampa Facility

Three years ago, during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Toronto Raptors were forced to play strictly in the United States only. This was mainly due to the fact that there were a lot of restrictions on having people traveling from one place to another at the time. As a result, the Raptors had no choice but to find a temporary home in the US.

Luckily, the Toronto Raptors were welcomed by Tampa, Florida. Similar to what they've recently done at the Wynn Hotel in Las Vegas, the Raptors built their own temporary training facility in Tampa. It was complete with a basketball court, gym, resting area, and many more departments you'd find in a training center.

According to former Raptor Kyle Lowry, the locals were nice to them despite being a visiting team. Their stay in Tampa felt like they were able to build a second home. However, nothing beats playing for the North as the Raptors were eventually allowed to play in Canada again after the COVID-19 outbreak slowly alleviated.

