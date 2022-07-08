Toronto Raptors Summer League 2022 Roster, Dates and Complete Schedule

The Toronto Raptors are one of the most up-and-coming teams in the Eastern Conference. They made the playoffs last season as the fifth seed but couldn't get past the Philadelphia 76ers in the first round. However, after trailing 0-3, they won their next two games and everyone thought a comeback was on its way. They eventually lost in Game 6 but established themselves as a force to reckon with next season.

Their rookie Scottie Barnes had an incredible year and won Rookie of the Year for his performances. He narrowly edged past Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley for the award, receiving just 5 more first-place votes.

Besides Barnes, core players like Fred VanVleet, Pascal Siakam have also shown potential for improvement. The Raptors, meanwhile, have acquired Otto Porter Jr. from the Warriors this summer and possess the likes of Gary Trent Jr. and OG Anunoby as trade chips.

The Raptors are certainly a team to watch next season. They won't attend the California Classic or Salt Lake City Summer League and will directly participate in the Las Vegas games instead.

Toronto Raptors roster for the Las Vegas Summer League

Armoni Brooks is part of the Raptors' summer league roster

The Toronto Raptors feature a ton of NBA veterans with players who were drafted as far back as five years ago. They are not assigning Scottie Barnes to the summer league despite other teams adding their 2021 draft selections to their rosters. They are adding their other selections, though.

For instance, Dalano Banton and David Johnson were picked 46th and 47th in the 2021 NBA draft, respectively. Christian Koloko, who was selected 33rd in the 2022 NBA Draft, will also be in the lineup.

Additionally, veterans include Armoni Brooks, DJ Wilson and Rodions Kurucs. Wilson and Kurucs were selected in the 2017 and 2018 NBA Drafts, respectively. They have a few NBA G League players as well, including Justin Champagnie, Jeff Dowtin, Johnson and Wilson. Champagnie is on a two-way contract with the Sixers and Dowtin plays for Magic affiliate Lakeland Magic. Wilson, meanwhile, plays for the Thunder affiliate Oklahoma City Blue while Johnson plays for the Raptors 905.

Here is the Toronto Raptors' summer league roster:

Player Name: Position: Rodions Kurucs Forward Armoni Brooks Guard Ron Harper Jr. Guard DJ Wilson Center Justin Champagnie Forward Christian Vital Guard David Johnson Guard Trey Porter Center Abu Kigab Forward Jeff Dowtin Guard Jaylen Sims Guard Alex Barcello Guard Christian Koloko Center Ryan Hawkins Forward Dalano Banton Guard

The Raptors head coach for the summer league will be assistant coach Trevor Gleeson.

Toronto Raptors Summer League schedule and dates

Date and Time Match TV Saturday, 7/9/2022, 3:30 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers NBA TV Tuesday, 7/12/2022, 5:00 PM ET Chicago Bulls vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV Wednesday, 7/13/2022, 7:00 PM ET Toronto Raptors vs Utah Jazz ESPNU Friday, 7/15/2022, 10:00 PM ET Miami Heat vs Toronto Raptors NBA TV

The Toronto Raptors will face three Eastern Conference rivals and one West Coast team. Three of their games will be nationally televised on NBA TV and the third matchup on their schedule with the Utah Jazz will air on ESPNU, which comes under ESPN's family of networks.

Three of their games will be held at the Cox Pavilion on the UNLV campus in Nevada and the second game on their schedule against the Chicago Bulls will take place at the Thomas and Mack Center.

LIVE POLL Q. Will the Toronto Raptors reach the Eastern Conference Finals next season? Yes No 2 votes so far