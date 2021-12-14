Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - December 14th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors are set to visit the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on Tuesday in the second half of a back-to-back. The Raptors are coming off a win over the Sacramento Kings at home last Monday, while the Nets defeated the Detroit Pistons on Sunday after Kevin Durant exploded for 51 points.

The Raptors are taking a short trip to Brooklyn after seven straight games at home. They went 4-3 during that span with wins over the Milwaukee Bucks, Washington Wizards, New York Knicks and the Kings. They made quick work of Sacramento on Monday with a 124-101 win.

Meanwhile, the Nets came back to defeat the Pistons last Sunday. KD put up a season-high 51 points, which was also an NBA high this season, to lead Brooklyn to a 116-104 win. Durant had to carry the Nets as they played without James Harden, who was given the night off.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have five players on their injury list for Tuesday's matchup with the Brooklyn Nets. All five players are listed as out with just one player not suffering an injury. Goran Dragic continues to be away from the team as he deals with a personal matter.

Precious Achiuwa was placed on the NBA's health and safety protocols last Monday, with the rest of the Raptors testing negative. OG Anunoby, Khem Birch and David Johnson are all dealing with an injury. Anunoby has a left hip pointer, Birch with a swollen right knee and Johnson recovering from a left calf strain.

Player Status Reason Precious Achiuwa Out Health and Safety Protocols OG Anunoby Out Left Hip Pointer Khem Birch Out Right Knee Swelling Goran Dragic Out Not With Team David Johnson Out Left Calf Strain

Brooklyn Nets Injury Report

The Brooklyn Nets have three players on their injury report against the Toronto Raptors. All three players are listed as out with two injured players and one ineligible to play. As expected, Kryie Irving is still out as he continues to not get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Joe Harris is recovering from a recent left ankle surgery that will likely cause him to miss four to eight weeks. Paul Millsap entered the NBA's health and safety protocols on Tuesday. He's possibly out for at least 10 days or until he tests negative twice in a span of 24 hours.

Player Status Reason Joe Harris Out Left Ankle Surgery Kyrie Irving Out Ineligble to Play Paul Millsap Out Health and Safety Protocols

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors are expected to use the same lineup against the Brooklyn Nets. With Khem Brich and Precious Achiuwa listed as both out, Raptors head coach Nick Nurse has no other choice but to start Chris Boucher at center. Joining him in the frontcourt are Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam.

Fred VanVleet is their default point guard, while Gary Trent Jr. continues his breakout campaign at shooting guard. The Raptors rotation includes players such as Yuta Watanabe, Malachi Flynn, Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk and Justin Champagnie.

Brooklyn Nets

The Brooklyn Nets will likely have James Harden back in the lineup at shooting guard against the Toronto Raptors. With Joe Harris out, Patty Mills gets more minutes at the point guard position.

Kevin Durant is the starting power forward with De'Andre Bembry at small forward. At center, LaMarcus Aldridge claimed the starting center spot from Blake Griffin, who is barely in the Nets' rotation. Other players off the bench for Brooklyn are Cameron Thomas, Nicolas Claxton, Bruce Brown Jr. and James Johnson.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Chris Boucher

Brooklyn Nets

Point Guard - Patty Mills | Shooting Guard - James Harden | Small Forward - De'Andre Bembry | Power Forward - Kevin Durant | Center - LaMarcus Aldridge

