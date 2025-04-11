Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks Predicted Starting Lineups and Depth Chart for Apr. 11 | NBA 2024-25 season

The Toronto Raptors will hit the road to face the Dallas Mavericks in their penultimate game of the season. The Raptors are currently 11th in the Eastern Conference standings and have already failed to qualify for the Play-In Tournament with a 30-50 record.

On the other hand, the Mavericks have clinched a play-in spot. They have a 38-42 record and are the 10th seed in the West.

So Friday's game at American Airlines Center will not be a battle to qualify for the postseason. But the Mavs would still look for a win after their underwhelming showing on the occasion of Luka Doncic's return to Dallas.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks: Injury Report for Apr. 11

Toronto Raptors injury report

The Raptors have been dealing with injury issues the entire season. According to ESPN, they are heading into the Friday night matchup with seven players on the injury list. Ja'Kobe Walter is out with a hip injury while Jakob Poeltl is ruled out with a hand injury.

Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett are being rested while Brandon Ingram was ruled out for the rest of the season earlier this month after he received a PRP injection in his left ankle.

Gradey Dick is out for the rest of the season with a knee injury and Ulrich Chomche has also suffered the same fate after he was diagnosed with a partial proximal MCL tear in his right knee. Jared Rhoden is listed as day-to-day and he will be evaluated before the game.

Dallas Mavericks injury report

The Mavericks have also been suffering from constant injury issues throughout the season. The biggest blow to them was Kyrie Irving tearing his ACL in March which ruled him out for the rest of the season.

According to ESPN, the Dallas Mavericks are down by three men, including Irving for the Friday night matchup. Dante Exum is ruled out with a hand injury, while Olivier-Maxence is ruled out for the rest of the season after undergoing surgery to repair his right wrist.

Jaden Hardy, Spencer Dinwiddie, Klay Thompson, and Anthony Davis are listed as day-to-day and will be evaluated before the game.

Toronto Raptors vs Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth charts for Apr. 11

Toronto Raptors starting lineup and depth chart

The Raptors are expected to run a lineup similar to their previous games with Scottie Barnes leading the frontcourt. Here are the expected starting five for the Raptors:

PG- Jamal Shead, SG- Ochai Agbaji, SF- Jamison Battle, PF- Scottie Barnes and C- Jonathan Mogbo

Here is the depth chart for them:

Point Guard Immanuel Quickley Jamal Shead Shooting Guard RJ Barrett AJ Lawson Jared Rhoden Small Forward Scottie Barnes Ja'Kobe Walter Garrett Temple Power Forward Jonathan Mogbo Jamison Battle Center Orlando Robinson

Dallas Mavericks starting lineup and depth chart

The Mavericks are expected to run the same lineup as their previous games, but fans can expect to see less action from core players before the postseason. Here are the expected starting five for the Mavs:

PG- Spencer Dinwiddie, SG- Klay Thompson, SF- PJ Washington, PF- Anthony Davis and C- Dereck Lively.

Here is their depth chart:

Point Guard Naji Marshall Spencer Dinwiddie Shooting Guard Klay Thompson Max Christie Small Forward PJ Washington Caleb Martin Power Forward Anthony Davis Dwight Powell Center Dereck Lively II Daniel Gafford

