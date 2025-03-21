Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors match player stats and box score for Mar. 20, 2025

The Toronto Raptors faced the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. After pulling off a 104-101 upset in mid-January, the Raptors could sweep the season series with another win. The Raptors entered the game without RJ Barrett, Dick Gradey, Brandon Ingram and Ja’Kobe Walter on the inactive list.
Draymond Green and Quinten Post combined for 16 points in the first quarter to lead the Dubs. Brandin Podziemski added 11 points, highlighted by 3-for-4 shooting from deep to help push the Warriors to a 33-30 at the end of the period.
Scottie Barnes already had nine points, four rebounds and one assist to carry the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji helped their team keep up with the Warriors with 10 points and four rebounds combined.
Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Toronto Raptors player stats and box score
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.
