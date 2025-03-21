Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors match player stats and box score for Mar. 20, 2025

The Toronto Raptors faced the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. After pulling off a 104-101 upset in mid-January, the Raptors could sweep the season series with another win. The Raptors entered the game without RJ Barrett, Dick Gradey, Brandon Ingram and Ja’Kobe Walter on the inactive list.

Draymond Green and Quinten Post combined for 16 points in the first quarter to lead the Dubs. Brandin Podziemski added 11 points, highlighted by 3-for-4 shooting from deep to help push the Warriors to a 33-30 at the end of the period.

Scottie Barnes already had nine points, four rebounds and one assist to carry the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji helped their team keep up with the Warriors with 10 points and four rebounds combined.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Toronto Raptors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Jonathan Mogbo 3 ScottieBarnes 9 Jakob Poeltl 2 Immanuel Quickley 5 Ochai Agbaji 5 Jamison Battle 3 Colin Castleton 0 A.J. Lawson 0 Jamal Shead 3 Chris Boucher Garrett Temple Orlando Robinson

Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Player PTS REB AST STL BLK TO FG 3-PT FG FT +/- Draymond Green 10 Jimmy Butler III 0 Stephen Curry 4 Moses Moody 0 Brandin Podziemski 11 Jonathan Kuminga 2 Kevon Looney 0 Gui Santos 0 Quinten Post 6 Buddy Hield 0 Trayce Jackson-Davis Gary Payton II Pat Spencer

Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

