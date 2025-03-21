  • home icon
Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors match player stats and box score for Mar. 20, 2025

By Michael Macasero
Modified Mar 21, 2025 02:45 GMT
NBA: Golden State Warriors at Toronto Raptors - Source: Imagn
Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score for Mar. 20. [photo: Imagn]

The Toronto Raptors faced the Golden State Warriors on Thursday. After pulling off a 104-101 upset in mid-January, the Raptors could sweep the season series with another win. The Raptors entered the game without RJ Barrett, Dick Gradey, Brandon Ingram and Ja’Kobe Walter on the inactive list.

Draymond Green and Quinten Post combined for 16 points in the first quarter to lead the Dubs. Brandin Podziemski added 11 points, highlighted by 3-for-4 shooting from deep to help push the Warriors to a 33-30 at the end of the period.

Scottie Barnes already had nine points, four rebounds and one assist to carry the Raptors. Immanuel Quickley and Ochai Agbaji helped their team keep up with the Warriors with 10 points and four rebounds combined.

Toronto Raptors vs Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

Toronto Raptors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Jonathan Mogbo3
ScottieBarnes9
Jakob Poeltl2
Immanuel Quickley5
Ochai Agbaji5
Jamison Battle3
Colin Castleton0
A.J. Lawson0
Jamal Shead3
Chris Boucher
Garrett Temple
Orlando Robinson
Golden State Warriors player stats and box score

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Draymond Green10
Jimmy Butler III0
Stephen Curry4
Moses Moody0
Brandin Podziemski11
Jonathan Kuminga2
Kevon Looney0
Gui Santos0
Quinten Post6
Buddy Hield0
Trayce Jackson-Davis
Gary Payton II
Pat Spencer
Editor's Note: Updates will follow.

Edited by Michael Macasero
