Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 26, 2024

The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers battled for the third time this season on Monday. Toronto, which lost a close 127-125 decision on Feb. 14, hoped to get a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head matchup. Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett were all available to lead the visiting team.
The Pacers are in a tight race for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference and a guaranteed playoff berth. A loss to the Raptors will drop them to seventh and allow the Miami Heat to take over the enviable rank. Indiana will be desperate for a win starting with a matchup against Toronto.
The Raptors played well in the first half, giving the Pacers everything they could handle. Quickley, Barnes, Barrett and Jakob Poeltl played well to give Toronto a 61-56 halftime lead.
All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton struggled to make shots but handed out five assists and had one steal. Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and former Raptor Pascal Siakam took up the scoring cudgels, combining for 34 points to lead the Pacers.