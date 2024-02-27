  • home icon
  • Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Game Player Stats and Box Scores for February 26, 2024

By Michael Macasero
Modified Feb 27, 2024 01:20 GMT
The Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers battled for the third time this season on Monday. Toronto, which lost a close 127-125 decision on Feb. 14, hoped to get a 2-1 advantage in the head-to-head matchup. Scottie Barnes, Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett were all available to lead the visiting team.

The Pacers are in a tight race for the sixth spot in the Eastern Conference and a guaranteed playoff berth. A loss to the Raptors will drop them to seventh and allow the Miami Heat to take over the enviable rank. Indiana will be desperate for a win starting with a matchup against Toronto.

The Raptors played well in the first half, giving the Pacers everything they could handle. Quickley, Barnes, Barrett and Jakob Poeltl played well to give Toronto a 61-56 halftime lead.

All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton struggled to make shots but handed out five assists and had one steal. Myles Turner, Bennedict Mathurin and former Raptor Pascal Siakam took up the scoring cudgels, combining for 34 points to lead the Pacers.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers game player stats and box scores

Toronto Raptors game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT+/-
Scottie Barnes655031
Jakob Poeltl1383010
Gary Trent Jr.742000
RJ Barrett912000
Immanuel Quickley742102
Kelly Olynyk622001
Bruce Brown211001
Ochai Agbaji620000
Gradey Dick521100

Indiana Pacers game player stats

PlayerPTSREBASTSTLBLKTOFG3-PT FGFT +/-
Pascal Siakam1322010
Myles Turner1181012
Andrew Nembhard400001
Tyrese Haliburton205101
Bennedict Mathurin1050100
Obi Toppin210101
Jalen Smith441010
Jarace Walker021000
Doug McDermott000000
TJ McConnell221100
Ben Sheppard200000

