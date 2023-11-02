Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers Preview: Prediction, odds and more for 2023-24 NBA season (November 2nd)

The Toronto Raptors and the Philadelphia 76ers will face each other for the second time in six days on Thursday (November 2). Nick Nurse returned to Toronto for the first time since he was fired by the team in the off-season. Now with the 76ers, Nurse leaned on Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey to give Philly a resounding win. The Sixers will host the Raptors for Thursday night’s game.

The 76ers will have a vastly different team than the one that beat the Raptors on October 28. Gone are PJ Tucker, James Harden and Filip Petrusev who were traded to the LA Clippers. Embiid’s new teammates include Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, Robert Covington and KJ Martin.

The 76ers-Raptors game will mark the first time the newly acquired players in the Harden trade will be available to play.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game Details

Team: Toronto Raptors (2-3) vs. Philadelphia 76ers (2-1)

Date and Time: November 2, 2023 | 7:00 PM ET

Venue: Wells Fargo Center | Philadelphia, PA

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Game preview

It will be interesting to see how Nick Nurse will utilize his new-look lineup. During his time in Toronto, Nurse was a master in utilizing lengthy, rangy and versatile forwards. The addition of Nic Batum, Robert Covington, Marcus Morris, and KJ Martin has given him almost the same kind of roster.

The 76ers have won back-to-back games since losing their season-opener to the Milwaukee Bucks. Without James Harden in the lineup, Nurse’s system of moving the ball has been embraced by everyone including Joel Embiid. Toronto will be a tough test for the Sixers’ retooled lineup.

Toronto had trouble containing Embiid and Tyrese Maxey. Harden’s trade will only give Maxey more freedom to run the offense. Nurse has already told reporters that if their point guard is aggressive, they’ll quickly become a better team.

The Raptors will have to find a way to limit Joel Embiid, the reigning MVP. If he continues to be as dominant as he was in their first encounter, the 76ers could run them off the court.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Odds and predictions

Moneyline: Raptors (+295) vs. 76ers (-370)

Spread: Raptors (+8.5) vs. 76ers (-8.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o216.5) vs. 76ers (u216.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Predicted starting lineups

Raptors

The Raptors could use their usual starting lineup composed of Dennis Schroder, O.G. Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Scottie Barnes and Jakob Poeltl. Gary Trent Jr. played with the first five in one of the games only because Anunoby sat out due to muscle cramps.

Darko Rajakovic, Toronto’s new coach, could roll out the same five players to start versus the 76ers.

Philly coach Nick Nurse could replace PJ Tucker in the starting five with Marcus Morris or Robert Covington. Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, De’Anthony Melton and Tyrese Maxey should also line up for tip-off.

Toronto Raptors vs Philadelphia 76ers: Top 3 players’ stats

Raptors

Scottie Barnes

19.9 points, 9.1 rebounds, 5.3 assists, 2.4 blocks and 1.0 steals per game

Pascal Siakam

15.7 points, 6.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game

Dennis Schroder

15.2 points, 9.3 assists and 2.7 rebounds per game

76ers

Joel Embiid

31.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 7.0 assists, 3.0 blocks and 1.0 steals per game

Tyrese Maxey

30.0 points, 6.7 rebounds and 6.3 assists per game

Tobias Harris

19.7 points, 4.7 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 1.3 blocks and 1.0 steals per game