“Toronto will always be fraudulent”: NBA fans roast Raptors for reportedly missing on Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard trades to keep Scottie Barnes

The Toronto Raptors reportedly couldn't complete trades for Kevin Durant, Damian Lillard and Zach LaVine due to their reluctance to include Scottie Barnes. They've viewed Barnes as a franchise centerpiece moving forward. The 2021 lottery pick proved his mettle in his rookie season, which may have led to Toronto's unwillingness to move him for the most coveted superstars on the market.

The Raptors were believed to be the frontrunners for Durant and Lillard. However, in both scenarios, several reports stated they would've had to include Barnes in a potential deal. Toronto low-balled their offers in trade talks, which led to them going another summer without making a major move. Their last big trade came in the summer of 2018 when they acquired Kawhi Leonard from the San Antonio Spurs.

The Raptors seem big on Scottie Barnes, but NBA Twitter isn't a fan of their decision-making concerning their negotiations for Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard. After reports from ESPN's Zach Lowe emerged about the Raptors keeping Barnes away from potential packages, fans ruthlessly mocked Toronto for their trade strategy.

"this is why Toronto will always be fraudulent," one fan wrote.

Were the Raptors right to keep hold of Scottie Barnes?

Several fans vehemently disagreed with the Toronto Raptors' stance on holding onto Scottie Barnes. However, there's a compelling case to be made that it may be the right choice. Barnes will enter his third season next year. He still has a lot of time left ahead of him to truly unlock his potential.

The Raptors would've ideally been better off pairing him with a superstar rather than trading him for one. Additionally, Kevin Durant and Damian Lillard may boost their chances of playoff success, but the Raptors were still far from seemingly looking like contenders with them on the roster.

They would have likely had to part ways with other prominent players on the team, which would've hampered their depth. None of these moves would've seemingly moved the needle for them like it did in 2018 when they traded for Kawhi Leonard.

The Eastern Conference is also stacked currently, with the Bucks and Celtics likely to lead the race as favorites for at least another couple of seasons following their offseason additions. The Bucks added Damian Lillard alongside Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez, while the Celtics acquired Kristaps Porzingis and Jrue Holiday.

The Raptors, meanwhile, can continue developing Scottie Barnes into a bonafide All-Star caliber threat and move other older stars like Pascal Siakam and OG Anunoby for immediate help once the competition cools off in the East in a year or two.