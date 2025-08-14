Tory Lanez loses appeal to add new testimony in Megan Thee Stallion Shooting case

Megan Thee Stallion, the girlfriend of NBA star Klay Thompson, got new progress from her shooting case against Tory Lanez on Wednesday, Aug. 13. In a report from the Los Angeles Times, the California Court of Appeals denied the request of Lanez for two new testimonies about the shooting of Megan Thee Stallion in 2020.

Ad

Citing an initial report from Complex, Lanez's appeals include his driver not testifying in the case, and bringing in statements from a security guard, who is believed to be with Stallion's former friend Kelsey Harris.

As part of the new appeal, Lanez alleges that Harris had a gun in the shootout after a bodyguard heard her in a conversation. Such an instance would mean that Lanez did not shoot anybody, according to his lawyers.

Ad

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Lanez is currently serving a 10-year sentence for the incident, which was served in 2023. Lanez was once romantically linked with Stallion, but it has since fallen off after the incident.

Explore the NBA Draft 2024 with our free NBA Mock Draft Simulator & be the GM of your favorite NBA team.

This comes as Stallion has been on the news recently as she hardlaunched her boyfriend Klay Thompson last month.

Stallion and Thomson were seen in a red carpet event in New York City last month, posing while holding each other's hands.

Ad

The two have also been seen in each other's social media activities as Thompson enjoys his time away from basketball during the NBA's offseason.

Megan Thee Stallion gives sweet compliments to Klay Thompson.

Klay Thompson is unlike anyone Megan Thee Stallion has dated before, according to the rapper.

In an interview with PageSix at the Pete & Thomas Foundation Gala last month, Stallion expressed adoration with Thompson as she complimented his character in one of her first statements since confirming their relationship.

Ad

"This is my first relationship where I've ever been with somebody who's genuinely a nice person, and he makes me genuinely happy," she said. "I just never dated somebody like him before and I'm just grateful that he's here by my side and he feels the same way about me."

Thompson is a four-time NBA champion, making his mark during his time with the Golden State Warriors. He is now entering his second season with the Dallas Mavericks after signing with them last year.

Rumours about their relationship started in early July, but the two have since confirmed through separate Instagram posts.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rob Andrew Lo Rob Andrew Lo is an NBA and WNBA journalist at Sportskeeda with over three years of experience in the field. Rob studied journalism at the University of Santo Tomas in Manila, Philippines and his love for sports made this an obvious career to pursue.



Rob's favorite team is the Oklahoma City Thunder. He grew up watching Russell Westbrook and Kevin Durant and his admiration for them left not only a lasting impression but solidified his fandom.



When not working, Rob loves to play basketball. If he isn't watching or writing about basketball, he can probably be found watching pro wrestling. Know More

Mavericks Fan? Check out the latest Dallas Mavericks depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place.