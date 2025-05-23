"Total PR move": Fans react as Taylor Swift breaks TikTok hiatus and 'likes' Kobe Bryant’s daughter’s graduation video

Taylor Swift seemingly broke her TikTok hiatus as fans noticed activity on her account. Swift liked Kobe Bryant’s daughter, Natalia Bryant's, video on the platform. Fans quickly flooded the comment section of Bryant’s video, noting that Swift had liked it.

The pop singer’s show of support couldn’t have been sweeter, as Bryant was lip-syncing to Swift’s song “Nothing New (Taylor’s Version)” in her TikTok video. Apparently, this was the first video that Swift has liked on the platform since June 2024.

Fans on TikTok noted how multiple people were constantly monitoring Taylor Swift’s likes on TikTok despite almost a year of inactivity:

“So we all just stalking Taylor’s likes,” one fan said.

“TAYLOR FINALLY LIKED A NEW VIDEOOO,” another fan said.

“Did Taylor finally remember her TikTok password,” said another fan.

Meanwhile, fans on Instagram are harshly reacting to People’s post on Swift's TikTok activity, with some even calling it a PR move.

“PA-LEASE!!! Total PR move,” one fan said.

“At least it’s not to support The dragon,” another fan said.

Fans on TikTok and Instagram reacting to Taylor Swift’s like on Natalia Bryant’s post

Natalia Bryant’s TikTok video was from her graduation ceremony, which took place on May 16. Bryant graduated cum laude from the University of South Carolina. She honored her father, Kobe Bryant’s legacy, at her graduation ceremony by wearing his sheath on her sash.

Kobe Bryant’s brilliant response to being asked if he listens to Taylor Swift

Kobe Bryant made an appearance on an episode of PodcastOne in 2019. During his time on the show, podcaster Jordan Harbinger asked Bryant if he thought it would be funny if Kobe listened to Taylor Swift.

Kobe Bryant gave a brilliant response, showcasing his approach to excellence:

“I do. I think it’s important to listen to people who do great things. Taylor has been at the top of the game for a very, very long time. How, and why?How does she write? How does she get into that mental space to be able to create things, over and over and over.

“I look at things like that to try to learn from them as much as I can.”

Bryant’s answer explains his motivation to study and learn from Michael Jordan despite competing to outdo the Chicago Bulls legend.

