"Toxic take syndrome" - NBA fans react to Draymond Green's stats taking a hit in games following podcast

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green is known for his energy, passion, intensity and fiery nature on the court. Those are also some of the qualities that make him a great podcaster.

"The Draymond Green Show" has been a huge success, but a recent statistical breakdown revealed that Green's numbers drop off following a podcast release.

The study, which was done by NBA writer Steph Noh, showed that Green's performances are far worse in games that follow a podcast release. Green's average points, assists, steals, blocks, field-goal percentage, 3-point percentage, free-throw percentage and average game score are all lower after he hosts an episode.

The only area where Green shows an improvement is in the rebounds category.

NBA fans on social media were surprised to see the four-time NBA champion's decline following an episode.

"Toxic Take Syndrome," a fan said.

"Warriors fans should make Dray quit his pod!!" another fan said.

"Now this one could have statistical significance," a fan added.

"Draymond has to call it quits, the evidence is damning," one fan added.

"Where were you when the vibe shifted?" a fan said.

With no podcast release, Draymond Green is averaging 9.8 points, 6.3 assists, 1.5 steal and 1.2 blocks per game. According to Noh, those figures dropped to 8.5 ppg, 5.7 apg, 1.2 spg and 0.9 bpg following a podcast show.

The issue surrounding players podcasting during the season recently came to the surface after Philadelphia 76ers forward Paul George's decision to take a break from his podcast to help his team's push for a playoff spot.

In George's case, however, Noh's research showed that his numbers improved following a podcast release.

Draymond Green uses podcast platform to talk up teammate Steph Curry's impact on the NBA

Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green and guard Stephen Curry at the American Airlines Center. Photo Credit: Imagn

The decision to draft Steph Curry with the seventh overall pick in the 2009 NBA Draft turned out to a be pivotal moment in Golden State Warriors history.

Draymond Green, who has spent 13 seasons with the Bay Area organization, has had a chance to work alongside Curry, and seen the impact the two-time MVP has had on the league.

During Thursday's episode of "The Draymond Green show with Baron Davis," Green went as far as a compare Curry with Michael Jordan and LeBron James, and made a strong case for Curry to be in the GOAT coversation:

"When you talk about what he does on the basketball court, with all due respect to LeBron James, with all due respect to Michael Jordan, there's no one in the history of the NBA that has been schemed against and guarded the way Steph Curry is guarded.

"You're telling me the game of basketball is modeled after how you play...you telling me that guy don't go in the GOAT conversation?"

Curry's style of play has revolutionized the way the game is played. He is considered the greatest 3-point shooter in the history of the game, and sits in first place in the all-time 3-pointers leaderboard.

Over 16 seasons in the league, Curry has been named to the All-NBA first team on four occasions and been selected to the All-Star Game 11 times. He has won four NBA championships and is a two-time league MVP.

