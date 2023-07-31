Tracy McGrady hated Rick Pitino so much that he tanked his pre-draft interview with the Celtics

In the 1997 NBA Draft, Tracy McGrady was highly sought after by many teams, but he had one team he wanted to avoid at all costs: the Boston Celtics, primarily because Rick Pitino was slated to be their head coach at the time.

During his college years, McGrady had experienced tough workout routines under Pitino, and he was determined not to go through the same grueling experience in his NBA career. Consequently, during his pre-draft interview with the Celtics, Tracy deliberately kept his mouth zipped during a pre-draft interview with the Boston Celtics.

Ultimately, McGrady was selected by Toronto Raptors the as the ninth overall pick in the 1997 NBA Draft.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Looking back at Tracy McGrady's time with the Toronto Raptors

Vince Carter and Tracy McGrady

Tracy McGrady, a gifted and young talent, began his NBA journey with the Toronto Raptors, where he showcased his immense potential and ignited hope for a bright future. During his time with the Raptors, McGrady displayed flashes of brilliance that hinted at his impending stardom.

As a young and athletic swingman, he wowed fans with his electrifying dunks, smooth scoring, and dynamic play on both ends of the floor. His athleticism and scoring ability quickly made him a fan favorite in Toronto.

Under the mentorship of fellow superstar Vince Carter, McGrady continued to hone his skills and grow as a player. The duo formed an exciting tandem, giving Raptors fans hope for a prosperous era ahead. However, despite the promise, the young Raptors team faced challenges and fell short of their playoff aspirations during McGrady's tenure.

As promising as McGrady's tenure in Toronto was, it ultimately served as a stepping stone for greater success elsewhere. After two seasons with the Raptors, McGrady ventured on to the Orlando Magic, where he blossomed into a bonafide NBA superstar and one of the league's most dominant players.

Despite leaving Toronto, McGrady's legacy remained. He became an inspiration for future generations of Canadian basketball talent, leaving an indelible mark on the city's basketball culture. McGrady's name remains associated with the Raptors, reminding fans of the young phenom whose journey to greatness began in the vibrant basketball landscape of Toronto.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)