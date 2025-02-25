The Philadelphia 76ers' decision to acquire Paul George hasn't paid off so far. He's struggled with injuries since the preseason, and he hasn't been at his best when he's been healthy enough to play. Now, with the team's playoff hopes fading, George's latest words have stirred the pot even more.

The former LA Clippers star claimed that the team just doesn't "have the habits of a champion or playoff contending team," and some fans took those words as a shot at his teammates. Needless to say, it didn't take long before they flooded social media with their thoughts on the matter. Here are some of the reactions.

"They were doing fine until you showed up," one fan wrote.

"Blasphemy," another fan added.

"Lol, it is so funny that this is coming from his mouth," an X user wrote.

"I mean y'all can't have the habits of a champion having never been one but yeah pretty much," an NBA fan said.

"Bro (is) the main reason why," one fan commented. "They pay this guy like a franchise player but he plays at the mid-level exception tier. Buddy acting like he’s used to competing for titles or something. Zero leadership skills. Get him and Embid off the team and build around Maxey."

The Sixers may have to go in a different direction

The Sixers have now dropped eight games in a row, and they're 20-37 for the season. Joel Embiid continues to have injury issues and perhaps it would be wise for the team to shut him down for the season and allow him to get some rest. As for George, he's averaged 16.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.2 assists per game on 43.2% from the floor in 38 appearances for Nick Nurse's team.

According to Tankathon.com, a website that simulates draft lotteries, the Sixers currently have the sixth-best odds to grab the first pick in the 2025 draft. Those odds would increase by shutting the stars down and giving up on their already slim playoff hopes. The upcoming draft class features some stellar talents like Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey and Dylan Harper, who could fit well with the 76ers.

As great a player as Embiid is, there are legitimate concerns about his long-term health, and the team will be wise to think about the future and a potential Plan B to lead the franchise if or when he's not able to play anymore.

