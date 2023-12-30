"Trade Green too": Warriors fans embrace rebuild fever after Andrew Wiggins trade talks heat up

The Golden State Warriors have hinted at the possibility of trading Andrew Wiggins as he continues to struggle on both ends of the floor. Surprisingly, fans seem ecstatic about the idea of Wiggins getting traded in hopes of a fresh start for the team as they try to contend for a title.

The Athletic's Tim Kawakami reported about the Warriors' plans to trade Wiggins. There aren't any mentions of which team Golden State is planning on discussing a trade with.

Wiggins is averaging 12.6 points, 4.4 rebounds and 1.3 assists while making 29% from beyond the arc. He's registering his lowest average in points, which has been a significant problem for the Warriors:

"Especially if he can’t play with Kuminga and the Warriors decide that Kuminga is their full-time small forward," Kawakami reported.

Fans seem willing to see Wiggins walk away from the team if it means they can improve their situation. Here are some of the best reactions from fans on X:

Wiggins played a key role in the Warriors' 2022 championship run. His defensive tenacity and reliability from beyond the arc were significant factors in the team winning the title. He redeemed himself from being labeled as a bust during his first years with the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Should the Warriors keep Andrew Wiggins or Jonathan Kuminga?

The Warriors are eager to make a change this season as they've continued to experience hurdles in their campaign. Both forwards have posted similar stats this season, which makes the decision-making quite difficult.

Kuminga is averaging 12.4 points, 3.9 rebounds and 1.2 assists. He's shooting a better efficiency from the field than Wiggins, making 50% of his shots. Both of them aren't reliable from the three, making only 29% from beyond the arc.

Looking at the minutes they've played, Wiggins is playing more than 26 minutes a night. He's also a regular starter for the Warriors, but head coach Steve Kerr has opted to have him come off the bench for the past six games he's played.

Kuminga has taken over the starting spot, playing eight straight games as the team's starter. He averaging 21 minutes this season, but it has increased to 25 minutes for the past eight games.

Their production is quite similar, but it's obvious that the Warriors are getting more in terms of productivity from Kuminga. Although he hasn't produced a lot for the team, there's a chance that he could take his game to the next level if Andrew Wiggins gets traded soon.

