“Trade him” - Stephen A Smith reacts to Kyrie Irving's anti-vax stance and it's potential impact on Brooklyn Nets' title hopes

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets was absent during the team’s media presentation day at the Barclays Center. Irving was unable to attend the said presentation due to health and safety protocols.

The New York City and San Francisco laws order athletes to have at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine for them to join team undertakings. Irving has thus far not taken the vaccine. If he refuses to be vaccinated further, the American could miss home games and games on the road against the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors.

ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith emphasized that if this is Kyrie Irving’s stance, the Brooklyn Nets should trade him.

“Trade him! If he ain’t gonna take the vaccine and can’t play half your home games, trade him.”

The popular sports analyst and commentator also questioned Kyrie's desire to win the NBA championship. Smith remarked that if the NBA title is something that Irving cared for, he should get the vaccine.

It must be mentioned that Irving’s vaccination status is uncertain. Neither the Brooklyn Nets nor Kyrie Irving himself have officially commented on his COVID-19 vaccination. How this plays out as the pre-season is about to start will be very interesting for the Nets’ organization and fans.

Will Kyrie Irving’s absence affect the Brooklyn Nets’ title chances?

Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving looking on at the action.

If there is any team that can withstand the loss of a talent such as Kyrie Irving, it would have to be the Brooklyn Nets. The Nets boast two of the game’s best scorers and shot creators in Kevin Durant and James Harden. Brooklyn was 12-6 in games where Irving did not play. The sample size is small, but it figures that the Nets can cope up with the eccentric point guard’s absence.

However, things could get complicated in the long term if Irving is not able to play in certain games. Without the 29-year-old, the Brooklyn Nets would have to extend Kevin Durant and James Harden’s minutes. Taking into consideration that KD had just returned from a devastating injury while Harden hobbled off with a hamstring injury in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, things could go south quickly for the Nets. A fresh Harden and Durant could be the difference between a title and a playoff loss.

If the Brooklyn Nets face the New York Knicks in a playoff series and Irving is still unvaccinated at that point, he could potentially miss the whole series. While the Knicks are not considered major threats to the Nets’ title aspirations, the risk of injury and fatigue to the rest of the players who will be playing extended minutes could doom their championship bid.

It will be worth watching how the Brooklyn Nets handle yet again another Kyrie Irving saga in the coming days.

