The Golden State Warriors squared off against the LA Lakers in Sunday’s preseason game without Steph Curry and Moses Moody. Both players missed the contest due to injuries as the Warriors' bad luck with health continued. While Curry was deemed “banged up” on Saturday, Moody, who is on a three-year, $37,500,000 contract, suffered a fresh injury.A concerning update on Moody emerged on Sunday when as the 6-foot-5 athletic guard was ruled out for the remainder of the preseason with a left calf injury. The former Arkansas standout sustained the injury during a recent practice session, though there is hope he will recover in time for the Warriors’ season opener on Oct. 21.Anthony Slater @anthonyVslaterLINKMoses Moody will miss the final three preseason games with a left calf issue, per Kerr. Warriors are hopeful he can get back in time for the regular season opener. Moody hurt it in practice recently. “Not too concerned,” Kerr said.Social media erupted after Moody was sidelined for the final three preseason games. Warriors fans, in particular, were dismayed and rued the team’s ongoing injury woes. Some even urged the Warriors’ management to avoid rushing Moody back to minimize the risk of a more severe injury.&quot;Trade him and JK at deadline,&quot; a fan commented.easymoneySMOKE @easymoneysmokeeLINKTrade him and JK at deadlineCommented another:Isaiah @RatiodByHurtsLINKTrade him I’m seriousA fan said:Stephen Powell @StephPowell100LINKMight be wise for them to rest him the first week of the season as well...seen that calf injury end terribly for a lot of players last season. Get well soon Moses!Said another:Kam💥 @Kamm675LINKThey better not messed around with calf injuries, if he has to miss 3-4 weeks it's fine, the last thing I want is to see one of our players tear their AchillesA fan wrote:Coach RJ @CoachRJ09LINKYea, let it heal completely because last year we saw too many Achilles being ruptured due to coming back too soon!Wrote another:Jordan Thomas @JTBBallPicksLINKI would rest him until he’s fully healthy. Warriors have the luxury of being a deep team, especially at the guard position. No need to take unnecessary risksMoses Moody an integral part of Steph Curry's WarriorsThe Golden State Warriors’ roster is centered around aging stars, with four players aged 35 or older. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford are all in the twilight of their careers. This makes the presence of a young talent like Moses Moody especially critical for Steve Kerr’s team.Moody brings much-needed athleticism to the Warriors. His ability to guard multiple positions at a high level adds a new dimension to the veteran-heavy roster. The young guard has also improved his 3-point shooting considerably and has fit seamlessly alongside Curry.He played in two preseason games before getting injured and was part of the starting lineup in both contests. In the preseason opener against the Lakers, Moody scored 15 points in 19 minutes, followed by a 10-point all-around performance in the second tune-up game against the Portland Trail Blazers.