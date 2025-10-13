"Trade him and JK at deadline": Warriors fans shattered as Steph Curry's $37,500,000 teammate sidelined with painful injury

By Atishay Jain
Modified Oct 13, 2025 03:19 GMT
NBA: Playoffs-Golden State Warriors at Los Angeles Lakers - Source: Imagn
"Trade him and JK at deadline": Warriors fans shattered as Steph Curry's $37,500,000 teammate Moses Moody sidelined with painful injury. (Image Source: Imagn)

The Golden State Warriors squared off against the LA Lakers in Sunday’s preseason game without Steph Curry and Moses Moody. Both players missed the contest due to injuries as the Warriors' bad luck with health continued. While Curry was deemed “banged up” on Saturday, Moody, who is on a three-year, $37,500,000 contract, suffered a fresh injury.

A concerning update on Moody emerged on Sunday when as the 6-foot-5 athletic guard was ruled out for the remainder of the preseason with a left calf injury. The former Arkansas standout sustained the injury during a recent practice session, though there is hope he will recover in time for the Warriors’ season opener on Oct. 21.

Social media erupted after Moody was sidelined for the final three preseason games. Warriors fans, in particular, were dismayed and rued the team’s ongoing injury woes. Some even urged the Warriors’ management to avoid rushing Moody back to minimize the risk of a more severe injury.

Moses Moody an integral part of Steph Curry's Warriors

The Golden State Warriors’ roster is centered around aging stars, with four players aged 35 or older. Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, Draymond Green and Al Horford are all in the twilight of their careers. This makes the presence of a young talent like Moses Moody especially critical for Steve Kerr’s team.

Moody brings much-needed athleticism to the Warriors. His ability to guard multiple positions at a high level adds a new dimension to the veteran-heavy roster. The young guard has also improved his 3-point shooting considerably and has fit seamlessly alongside Curry.

He played in two preseason games before getting injured and was part of the starting lineup in both contests. In the preseason opener against the Lakers, Moody scored 15 points in 19 minutes, followed by a 10-point all-around performance in the second tune-up game against the Portland Trail Blazers.

