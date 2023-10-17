"Trade him & Miles to correctional facility" - Kevin Porter Jr. waived by Thunder immediately after Rockets trade has fans stunned

Kevin Porter Jr. was traded to the OKC Thunder on Thursday. Houston sent two second-round picks alongside Porter, receiving key role players Victor Oladipo and Jeremiah Robsinson-Earl in return. OKC immediately waived Porter, who is facing assault charges.

OKC seemed to get rid of the troubled guard without a second’s hesitation. The two second-round compensation picks seemed to be enough for OKC. The Thunder will take on a $15.86 million cap hit this season and a $1 million next season.

The swift move to get rid of Porter shocked NBA fans. Many had plenty of humorous reactions. That included one fan who suggested he and Charlotte Hornets forward Miles Bridges, who is also facing legal troubles, should be traded to an unusual destination.

“Trade him and Miles to a correctional facility,” one fan wrote.

NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski reported the trade.

Here are more fan reactions.

Kevin Porter Jr. faces legal troubles

Kevin Porter Jr. had one domestic assault charge dropped on Monday but still faces two more after an altercation with his girlfriend in a New York City hotel. His court case is ongoing, and OKC seems to want no part of the legal troubles surrounding Porter.

Porter had language in his contract that prevented it from being fully guaranteed if he violated morals clauses. OKC also created a $1.9 million trade exception.

Porter had his second-degree assault charge dropped by a NYC district attorney. He still faces second-degree strangulation and third-degree assault charges. If found guilty on the strangulation charge, he could face up to seven years in prison.

He and his legal team turned down a potential plea deal. The deal was offered if he pled guilty to the lower third-degree assault charge, with the condition that Porter undergo counseling. He is due in court once again on Nov. 27. He has yet to be convicted, and the NBA has not completed its own investigation.

It remains to be seen if he will find a spot on a team if cleared of all charges. It was surprising the Rockets found a trade partner at all for the disgruntled star. Kevin Porter Jr. had been away from the team and did not participate in training camp since his arrest in September.